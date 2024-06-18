Top 10 Returning FCS Offensive Tackles In 2024
The 2024 FCS football season is approaching and it is time to begin ranking the top returning players at each position. The FCS Football Central staff submitted their ranking of the top FCS offensive tackles entering next season. The submissions were combined and players were ranked by total points received.
The rankings were compiled using multiple factors, including film, on-field performance, career accolades, Pro Football Focus grades, and any other information available to the voters.
Some notable honorable mentions that received votes include South Dakota's Bryce Henderson, UAlbany's Ozzie Hutchinson, Delaware's Fintan Brose, Dartmouth's Delby Lemieux, and Delaware State's Malcolm Jefferies.
Below are the top returning FCS offensive tackles in 2024.
Top 10 Returning FCS Offensive Tackles
10. Carson Vinson (Alabama A&M)
Vinson has started 36 career games for the Bulldogs over the past four seasons. As a freshman, he helped lead Alabama A&M to the first SWAC Championship since 2006. He earned first-team All-Conference and HBCU All-American honors last season.
Pro Football Focus graded Vinson as the highest-graded offensive lineman in the SWAC in 2023. In over 400 pass-blocking snaps, he only allowed three sacks and one quarterback hit. Vinson is expected to be one of the top HBCU prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft.
9. Jared Penning (Northern Iowa)
After starting his career as a guard, Penning has established himself as one of the best offensive tackles in the MVFC. He started his career as an FCS Freshman All-American while earning All-MVFC honors in three consecutive seasons.
For the first time in his career, he was a first-team All-MVFC selection and earned FCS All-American honors last season. Penning was named to the Reese's Senior Bowl watchlist and East-West Shrine Bowl 1000.
8. Brandon Casey (Montana)
Casey has started 28 consecutive games at right tackle for the Grizzlies over the past two seasons. He earned first-team All-Big Sky honors last season after allowing only three sacks in over 450 pass-blocking snaps.
Casey's pass-blocking grade ranked Top 20 in the Big Sky and fifth among offensive tackles in the conference. He did not allow a sack in 10 consecutive games while only allowing two quarterback hits last season.
7. Hunter Zambrano (Illinois State)
Zambrano established himself as one of the top offensive linemen in the MVFC last season. He earned second-team All-MVFC honors after allowing only one sack in 397 pass-blocking snaps. Illinois State led the MVFC with only seven sacks allowed in 11 games.
Pro Football Focus graded Zambrano as the No. 13 offensive tackle in the FCS last season. His pass-blocking grade ranked No. 5 nationally among offensive tackles. In over 860 career pass-blocking snaps, Zambrano has allowed only five sacks.
6. Jaison Williams (Youngstown State)
Williams has been one of the most consistent offensive tackles in the nation over the past four seasons. He is a three-time All-MVFC selection and should earn FCS All-American honors entering next season. He has started 40 consecutive games for the Penguins, including 28 straight at right tackle.
Over the past four seasons, Williams has never allowed more than two sacks in a single season. He has only allowed five sacks and six quarterback hits in over 1,200 career snaps. His pass-blocking grade ranked No. 11 among offensive tackles in the FCS.
5. Ryder Langsdale (Lafayette)
After making the transition to the offensive line in 2022, Langsdale had a breakout season for the Leopards. He earned FCS All-American honors and was a second-team All-Patriot League selection. He anchored an offensive line unit that aided in Lafayette's first FCS Playoff appearance since 2013.
Langsdale only allowed five quarterback pressures and did not allow a sack in 348 pass-blocking snaps last season. Pro Football Focus ranked Langsdale as the No. 7 overall offensive lineman in the FCS in 2023. He ranked Top 15 nationally in run-blocking and pass-blocking grades.
4. Payton Collins (Eastern Kentucky)
Collins enters the 2024 season as one of the most experienced offensive linemen in the nation. He has started 43 career games over four seasons for the Colonels. He is a three-time All-Conference selection and earned FCS All-American honors in 2022.
Collins was selected as the ASUN Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2022. In almost 1,800 career pass-blocking snaps, Collins has allowed only six sacks. He is expected to be one of the top FCS prospects for next year's 2025 NFL Draft.
3. Charles Grant (William & Mary)
Grant has been one of the most dominant offensive tackles at the FCS level over the past three seasons. He was a consensus FCS All-American selection last season and has earned first-team All-CAA honors in back-to-back seasons.
Last season, Grant led the CAA in pass-blocking efficiency after allowing only one sack in 335 pass-blocking snaps. He did not allow a sack in 13 games during the 2022 season, earning Sophomore All-American honors from HERO Sports.
2. Grey Zabel (North Dakota State)
Zabel has continued to show his versatility for the Bison by rotating positions throughout his career. He started three games at left guard before rotating to right tackle for the remainder of last season. After his move to offensive tackle, he earned second-team All-MVFC from Phil Steele after allowing only one sack.
Pro Football Focus ranked Zabel No. 12 among FCS offensive tackles last season. His pass-blocking grade ranked No. 5 nationally among all FCS offensive linemen. It remains to be seen if Zabel will move back to guard or stay at offensive tackle, but he has shown his potential to be a top offensive lineman at either position.
1. Marcus Wehr (Montana State)
There is no question that Wehr solidified his place as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the FCS last season. He earned consensus first-team FCS All-American honors and was a first-team All-Big Sky selection. Wehr has not allowed a sack or quarterback hit over the past two seasons as a starter.
Pro Football Focus graded Wehr as the No. 1 offensive lineman in Division I football. His run-blocking grade also ranked No. 1 nationally as he helped Montana State lead the Big Sky in rushing offense for the third consecutive season.