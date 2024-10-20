Fcs Football Central

Week 8 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard

Zachary McKinnell

Samford quarterback Quincy Crittendon
Samford quarterback Quincy Crittendon / Samford Athletics
In this story:

Week 8 of the 2024 college football season is here. Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll.

FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 8)

No. 2 North Dakota State 13, No. 1 South Dakota State 9

No. 3 Montana State 44, Portland State 14

No. 4 South Dakota 27, Youngstown State 17

Maine 35, No. 5 Villanova 7

No. 6 UC Davis 48, Eastern Washington 38

Samford 55, No. 7 Mercer 35

No. 8 SEMO 26, Charleston Southern 13

No. 9 North Dakota 31, Northern Iowa 7

No. 13 Idaho 34, Cal Poly 29

No. 14 Incarnate Word 30, McNeese 17

No. 15 William & Mary 35, Campbell 28

No. 16 Rhode Island 26, No. 24 New Hampshire 9

No. 17 Abilene Christian 34, Eastern Kentucky 20

No. 18 Richmond 28, Delaware 9

No. 19 Chattanooga 37, Wofford 5

No. 21 Illinois State 40, Murray State 32

No. 22 Dartmouth 20, Central Connecticut State 16

Jackson State 35, No. 25 Florida A&M 21

Honorable Mentions:

Western Carolina 52, Furman 20

Tennessee State 27, Howard 14

Southeastern Louisiana 24, Stephen F. Austin 23

Stony Brook 52, Towson 24

Northern Arizona 30, Idaho State 26

Sacramento State 51, Weber State 48

Harvard 35, Holy Cross 34

Drake 19, Presbyterian 16

Monmouth 55, Bryant 17

Lamar 29, Texas A&M-Commerce 20

Dayton 21, Butler 14

Other Notable Games:

Nicholls 20, Northwestern State 0

Lafayette 31, Sacred Heart 17

Hampton 59, North Carolina A&T 17

Davidson 70, Stetson 48

Columbia 23, Penn 17

Colgate 38, Georgetown 28

Gardner-Webb 42, Lindenwood 35

The Citadel 13, VMI 10

Missouri State 46, Indiana State 21

Grambling State 31, UAPB 21

Bethune-Cookman 20, Mississippi Valley State 10

Elon 30, UAlbany 14

Austin Peay 13, Utah Tech 7

Western Illinois 37, Tennessee Tech 21

Southern 24, Alcorn State 14

More FCS Football News

Week 8 FCS Football Preview & Predictions
Behind The Numbers: SDSU vs. NDSU Preview
FCS Football Playoff Picture: Oct. 15 (Week 8)

Follow all of FCS Football Central's coverage throughout the season on XFacebook, and YouTube.

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/SoCon