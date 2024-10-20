Week 8 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
Week 8 of the 2024 college football season is here. Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll.
FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 8)
No. 2 North Dakota State 13, No. 1 South Dakota State 9
No. 3 Montana State 44, Portland State 14
No. 4 South Dakota 27, Youngstown State 17
Maine 35, No. 5 Villanova 7
No. 6 UC Davis 48, Eastern Washington 38
Samford 55, No. 7 Mercer 35
No. 8 SEMO 26, Charleston Southern 13
No. 9 North Dakota 31, Northern Iowa 7
No. 13 Idaho 34, Cal Poly 29
No. 14 Incarnate Word 30, McNeese 17
No. 15 William & Mary 35, Campbell 28
No. 16 Rhode Island 26, No. 24 New Hampshire 9
No. 17 Abilene Christian 34, Eastern Kentucky 20
No. 18 Richmond 28, Delaware 9
No. 19 Chattanooga 37, Wofford 5
No. 21 Illinois State 40, Murray State 32
No. 22 Dartmouth 20, Central Connecticut State 16
Jackson State 35, No. 25 Florida A&M 21
Honorable Mentions:
Western Carolina 52, Furman 20
Tennessee State 27, Howard 14
Southeastern Louisiana 24, Stephen F. Austin 23
Stony Brook 52, Towson 24
Northern Arizona 30, Idaho State 26
Sacramento State 51, Weber State 48
Harvard 35, Holy Cross 34
Drake 19, Presbyterian 16
Monmouth 55, Bryant 17
Lamar 29, Texas A&M-Commerce 20
Dayton 21, Butler 14
Other Notable Games:
Nicholls 20, Northwestern State 0
Lafayette 31, Sacred Heart 17
Hampton 59, North Carolina A&T 17
Davidson 70, Stetson 48
Columbia 23, Penn 17
Colgate 38, Georgetown 28
Gardner-Webb 42, Lindenwood 35
The Citadel 13, VMI 10
Missouri State 46, Indiana State 21
Grambling State 31, UAPB 21
Bethune-Cookman 20, Mississippi Valley State 10
Elon 30, UAlbany 14
Austin Peay 13, Utah Tech 7
Western Illinois 37, Tennessee Tech 21
Southern 24, Alcorn State 14
