Top 10 Returning FCS Running Backs In 2024
The 2024 FCS football season is approaching and it is time to begin ranking the top returning players at each position. The FCS Football Central staff submitted their own ranking of the top FCS running backs entering next season. The submissions were combined and players were ranked by the total number of points received.
The rankings were compiled using multiple factors, including film, on-field performance, career accolades, Pro Football Focus grades, and any other information available to the voters. Some notable honorable mentions that received votes include Illinois State's Mason King, Jackson State's Irv Mulligan, Fordham's Julius Loughridge, and Youngstown State's Tyshon King.
Below are the top returning FCS running backs in 2024.
10. Julius Davis (Montana State)
Davis was a huge transfer portal addition for the Bobcats last season. He saw action in only 10 games and split time with multiple other players, but still led Montana State in rushing in 2023.
In his first season, Davis recorded 718 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. Davis rushed for a season-high 132 rushing yards against Weber State. He earned second-team All-Big Sky honors.
Pro Football Focus graded Davis as the No. 11 overall running back in the FCS last season. Davis averaged 6.9 yards per carry, which ranked top five nationally in the FCS.
9. Eli Gillman (Montana)
Gillman made an immediate impact in Bozeman last season, winning the Jerry Rice Award after leading the Grizzlies to the FCS National Championship game.
In 2023, Gillman recorded 968 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. He was named the Big Sky Freshman of the Year and set the single-season freshman rushing record. His 12 rushing touchdowns ranked No. 18 nationally.
Gillman's rushing grade ranked No. 16 among FCS running backs, according to Pro Football Focus.
8. Bronson Yoder (William & Mary)
Yoder played in only four games last season before suffering a season-ending injury. Before his injury, Yoder averaged 102 yards per game and recorded four rushing touchdowns. He posted a new career-high with 163 rushing yards against Maine in Week 4.
Yoder had a breakout season in 2022, posting a career-high 1,255 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. He earned FCS All-American and first-team All-CAA honors for the Tribe.
Over the past four seasons, Yoder has recorded 2,660 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns.
7. Jordan Fuller (Holy Cross)
Fuller has continued to be an integral piece to Holy Cross' dominance in the Patriot League. He has helped lead the Crusaders to three conference championships in the past four seasons.
Fuller earned FCS All-American honors last season after recording 1,046 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. He led the nation in rushing touchdowns and ranked No. 8 in yards per carry (6.71). He ranked No. 10 overall among FCS running backs by Pro Football Focus.
Fuller is the program's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns (40) and also set the single-season record last season (18). Over three seasons, Fuller totaled 1,809 rushing yards and 40 rushing touchdowns.
6. Amar Johnson (South Dakota State)
Johnson will have the chance to shine in a full-time starting role next season after Isaiah Davis' departure to the NFL. In limited action, Johnson has emerged as a dynamic weapon for the Jackrabbits.
Over the past three seasons, Johnson recorded 1,644 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, 216 receiving yards, and 401 kick return yards. He has also averaged over 6.0 yards per carry in two of the three seasons.
Johnson put together a signature performance against North Dakota State in the 2023 FCS National Championship. He led the Jackrabbits with 126 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on only nine carries.
5. Marcus Yarns (Delaware)
Yarns was one of the most versatile weapons in the nation last season. He earned third-team FCS All-American and second-team All-CAA honors for the Blue Hens.
In 2023, Yarns recorded 939 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, 311 receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns. He ranked No. 5 nationally for rushing touchdowns and No. 4 with 6.9 yards per carry.
Pro Football Focus ranked Yarns No. 3 overall among FCS running backs. Over four seasons with the Blue Hens, Yarns totaled 1,500 rushing yards, 515 receiving yards, and 23 total touchdowns.
4. Jamar Curtis (Lafayette)
Curtis had a breakout sophomore season for the Leopards, leading Lafayette to the FCS Playoffs for the first time since 2013. He was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award and earned FCS All-American honors.
Curtis finished the 2023 season with 1,460 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, 164 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns. He set a new single-season program record for rushing yards.
In 22 career games for the Leopards, Curtis recorded 1,925 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. He had a career-high 229 rushing yards in a massive Patriot League win over Holy Cross.
3. Kayvon Britten (Tarleton State)
Britten put together a dominant season for the Texans last season, earning FCS All-American honors. He finished the season with 1,150 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. He ranked No. 4 nationally in rushing touchdowns and No. 11 in rushing yards.
Before transferring to Tarleton State, Britten earned first-team All-SWAC honors at Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He led the Golden Lions with 1,063 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.
Pro Football Focus ranked Britten the No. 8 overall running back in the FCS. Over his first three seasons, Britten has rushed for over 2,400 yards and 34 touchdowns.
2. ShunDerrick Powell (Central Arkansas)
Powell has emerged as a true superstar over the past two seasons. He exploded onto the scene with an All-American season at North Alabama in 2022, setting the program record with 1,508 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.
Powell transferred to Central Arkansas and continued to be an elite playmaker for the Bears. He rushed for 1,016 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games last season, earning second-team All-UAC honors.
Over two seasons, Powell has recorded 2,524 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns.
1. Lan Larison (UC Davis)
Larison solidified himself as one of the best players at the FCS level last season. He saw action in only eight games, but still was named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year and earned first-team FCS All-American honors.
In eight games, Larison totaled 1,101 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, 198 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns. He ranked No. 3 in the Big Sky for rushing touchdowns and No. 2 for rushing yards.
Larison led the nation with 137.6 rushing yards per game and ranked No. 8 for total touchdowns. Pro Football Focus ranked Larison No. 5 in rushing grades among FCS running backs.
Over his four seasons with the Aggies, Larison has totaled 2,169 rushing yards, 24 rushing touchdowns, 65 receptions, 779 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns.