2024 Southern Utah Football Schedule
Southern Utah finished last season 6-5 (4-2 UAC), losing four games by three points or less. The Thunderbirds are searching for the first conference championship since 2017 and their first since transitioning to the UAC.
Southern Utah's 2024 schedule features two FBS matchups, two FCS out-of-conference games, and eight UAC conference matchups.
The full 2024 schedule for Southern Utah is below.
Aug. 29: at Utah
Sep. 7: at UTEP
Sep. 14: UC Davis
Sep. 21: at Idaho State
Sep. 28: at Austin Peay
Oct. 5: Tarleton State
Oct. 12: West Georgia
Oct. 19: Bye Week
Oct. 26: at Eastern Kentucky
Nov. 2: at Abilene Christian
Nov. 9: Stephen F. Austin
Nov. 16: at North Alabama
Nov. 23: Utah Tech
* Italics indicate conference matchups
