Fcs Football Central

2024 North Alabama Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY
In this story:

North Alabama finished last season 3-8 (1-5 UAC) in the first season under head coach Brent Dearmon. The Lions are searching for the first conference championship since transitioning to the FCS level.

North Alabama's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against Memphis, three FCS out-of-conference games, and eight UAC conference matchups. For the second consecutive season, the Lions will participate in the FCS Kickoff Classic in Week 0.

The full 2024 schedule for North Alabama is below.

Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY

2024 North Alabama Football Schedule

Aug. 24: SEMO (Montgomery, AL)
Aug. 31: at Memphis
Sep. 7: Illinois State
Sep. 14: at UT Martin
Sep. 21: Bye Week
Sep. 28: West Georgia
Oct. 5: at Utah Tech
Oct. 12: Abilene Christian
Oct. 19: Bye Week
Oct. 26: at Central Arkansas
Nov. 2: Austin Peay
Nov. 9: at Eastern Kentucky
Nov. 16: Southern Utah
Nov. 23: at Stephen F. Austin

* Italics indicate conference matchups

Published
Zachary McKinnell

ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.