2024 North Alabama Football Schedule
North Alabama finished last season 3-8 (1-5 UAC) in the first season under head coach Brent Dearmon. The Lions are searching for the first conference championship since transitioning to the FCS level.
North Alabama's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against Memphis, three FCS out-of-conference games, and eight UAC conference matchups. For the second consecutive season, the Lions will participate in the FCS Kickoff Classic in Week 0.
The full 2024 schedule for North Alabama is below.
Aug. 24: SEMO (Montgomery, AL)
Aug. 31: at Memphis
Sep. 7: Illinois State
Sep. 14: at UT Martin
Sep. 21: Bye Week
Sep. 28: West Georgia
Oct. 5: at Utah Tech
Oct. 12: Abilene Christian
Oct. 19: Bye Week
Oct. 26: at Central Arkansas
Nov. 2: Austin Peay
Nov. 9: at Eastern Kentucky
Nov. 16: Southern Utah
Nov. 23: at Stephen F. Austin
* Italics indicate conference matchups