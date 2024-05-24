2024 Eastern Kentucky Football Schedule
In this story:
Eastern Kentucky finished last season 5-6 (4-2 UAC), losing four games by three points or less. The Colonels are looking to win the second conference title in the past three seasons.
Eastern Kentucky's 2024 schedule features two FBS matchups, two FCS out-of-conference games, and eight UAC conference matchups.
The full 2024 schedule for Eastern Kentucky is below.
2024 Eastern Kentucky Football Schedule
Aug. 31: at Mississippi State
Sep. 7: at Western Kentucky
Sep. 14: West Georgia
Sep. 21: Morehead State
Sep. 28: at Stephen F. Austin
Oct. 5: Robert Morris
Oct. 12: Bye Week
Oct. 19: at Austin Peay
Oct. 26: Southern Utah
Nov. 2: at Tarleton State
Nov. 9: North Alabama
Nov. 16: at Abilene Christian
Nov. 23: Central Arkansas
* Italics indicate conference matchups
Published