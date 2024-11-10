Week 11 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
- Eastern Kentucky Colonels
- Central Arkansas Bears
- Montana State Bobcats
- Montana Grizzlies
- UC Davis Aggies
- Sacramento State Hornets
- South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- South Dakota Coyotes
- North Dakota Fighting Hawks
- Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
- UIW Cardinals
- Idaho Vandals
- Mercer Bears
- Rhode Island Rams
- Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
- Villanova Wildcats
- North Carolina A&T Aggies
- Richmond Spiders
- Campbell Fighting Camels
- Abilene Christian Wildcats
- Austin Peay Governors
- Stony Brook Seawolves
- Albany Great Danes
- William & Mary Tribe
- Western Carolina Catamounts
- Chattanooga Mocs
- UT Martin Skyhawks
- Illinois State Redbirds
- UNI Panthers
- Charleston Southern Buccaneers
- Citadel Bulldogs
- Harvard Crimson
- Columbia Lions
- Duquesne Dukes
- Robert Morris Colonials
- Jackson State Tigers
- Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
- Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
- South Carolina State Bulldogs
- Howard Bison
- Drake Bulldogs
- Dartmouth Big Green
- Tennessee State Tigers
- Western Illinois Leathernecks
- Southern Utah Thunderbirds
- North Alabama Lions
- Northwestern State Demons
- Southeastern Louisiana Lions
- Princeton Tigers
- Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
Week 11 of the 2024 college football season is here. Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll.
FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 11)
No. 2 Montana State 49, Sacramento State 7
No. 3 South Dakota State 38, No. 21 North Dakota 7
No. 5 South Dakota 49, Indiana State 0
Lindenwood 24, No. 6 SEMO 12
No. 8 Incarnate Word 41, Lamar 20
No. 9 Idaho 39, Portland State 30
No. 10 Mercer 34, VMI 0
Delaware 24, No. 11 Rhode Island 21
No. 12 Villanova 31, North Carolina A&T 3
No. 13 Richmond 27, Campbell 24
No. 14 Tarleton State 38, West Georgia 21
No. 15 Abilene Christian 35, Austin Peay 34
Eastern Kentucky 31, No. 16 Central Arkansas 24
No. 17 Stony Brook 24, UAlbany 6
No. 18 Illinois State 31, Northern Iowa 9
No. 19 UT Martin 40, Charleston Southern 14
Elon 40, No. 20 William & Mary 36
ETSU 24, No. 22 Western Carolina 21
No. 23 Chattanooga 31, The Citadel 7
No. 24 Harvard 26, Columbia 6
No. 25 Duquesne 31, Robert Morris 6
Honorable Mentions:
Jackson State 51, Mississippi Valley State 14
East Texas A&M 19, Stephen F. Austin 14
South Carolina State 38, Howard 14
Dartmouth 26, Princeton 17
Drake 22, St. Thomas 19
Southeastern Louisiana 41, Northwestern State 0
Tennessee State 45, Western Illinois 20
Southern Utah 38, North Alabama 26
Other Notable Games:
Yale 56, Brown 34
Morgan State 36, Delaware State 28
Long Island 28, Sacred Heart 7
Lehigh 10, Holy Cross 7
Maine 38, Bryant 26
Towson 27, Hampton 10
New Hampshire 33, Monmouth 20
Southern Illinois 37, Youngstown State 33
Davidson 31, Morehead State 14
Penn 67, Cornell 49
Lafayette 21, Colgate 20
Bucknell 28, Fordham 27
Gardner-Webb 31, Eastern Illinois 28
Eastern Washington 43, Northern Colorado 15
Wofford 19, Furman 13
Missouri State 59, Murray State 31
Butler 24, Valparaiso 17
Houston Christian 24, Nicholls 21
Idaho State 43, Weber State 35
Alabama A&M 52, UAPB 24
Southern 25, Bethune-Cookman 23
Grambling State 24, Alabama State 23
Prairie View A&M 31, Florida A&M 12
Alcorn State 42, Texas Southern 14
Tennessee Tech 27, Samford 7
More FCS Football News
Week 11 FCS Football Preview & Predictions
FCS Football Playoff Picture: Nov. 8 (Week 11)
Week 11 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
FCS Top 25: Zach McKinnell's Week 11 Ballot
Follow all of FCS Football Central's coverage throughout the season on X, Facebook, and YouTube.