Week 11 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard

Week 11 of the 2024 college football season is here. Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll.

FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 11)

No. 2 Montana State 49, Sacramento State 7

No. 3 South Dakota State 38, No. 21 North Dakota 7

No. 5 South Dakota 49, Indiana State 0

Lindenwood 24, No. 6 SEMO 12

No. 8 Incarnate Word 41, Lamar 20

No. 9 Idaho 39, Portland State 30

No. 10 Mercer 34, VMI 0

Delaware 24, No. 11 Rhode Island 21

No. 12 Villanova 31, North Carolina A&T 3

No. 13 Richmond 27, Campbell 24

No. 14 Tarleton State 38, West Georgia 21

No. 15 Abilene Christian 35, Austin Peay 34

Eastern Kentucky 31, No. 16 Central Arkansas 24

No. 17 Stony Brook 24, UAlbany 6

No. 18 Illinois State 31, Northern Iowa 9

No. 19 UT Martin 40, Charleston Southern 14

Elon 40, No. 20 William & Mary 36

ETSU 24, No. 22 Western Carolina 21

No. 23 Chattanooga 31, The Citadel 7

No. 24 Harvard 26, Columbia 6

No. 25 Duquesne 31, Robert Morris 6

Honorable Mentions:

Jackson State 51, Mississippi Valley State 14

East Texas A&M 19, Stephen F. Austin 14

South Carolina State 38, Howard 14

Dartmouth 26, Princeton 17

Drake 22, St. Thomas 19

Southeastern Louisiana 41, Northwestern State 0

Tennessee State 45, Western Illinois 20

Southern Utah 38, North Alabama 26

Other Notable Games:

Yale 56, Brown 34

Morgan State 36, Delaware State 28

Long Island 28, Sacred Heart 7

Lehigh 10, Holy Cross 7

Maine 38, Bryant 26

Towson 27, Hampton 10

New Hampshire 33, Monmouth 20

Southern Illinois 37, Youngstown State 33

Davidson 31, Morehead State 14

Penn 67, Cornell 49

Lafayette 21, Colgate 20

Bucknell 28, Fordham 27

Gardner-Webb 31, Eastern Illinois 28

Eastern Washington 43, Northern Colorado 15

Wofford 19, Furman 13

Missouri State 59, Murray State 31

Butler 24, Valparaiso 17

Houston Christian 24, Nicholls 21

Idaho State 43, Weber State 35

Alabama A&M 52, UAPB 24

Southern 25, Bethune-Cookman 23

Grambling State 24, Alabama State 23

Prairie View A&M 31, Florida A&M 12

Alcorn State 42, Texas Southern 14

Tennessee Tech 27, Samford 7

