2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Eastern Kentucky DB Mike Smith Jr.
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 213 pounds
Career Statistics: 150 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 7 INTs, 25 PBUs, 1 FF, 1 FR
Accolades: FCS All-American (2024), 1st Team All-UAC (2024), East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 (2025), Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List (2025)
Background Report:
Mike Smith Jr. played football at First Coast High School, where he established himself as a standout defensive back. As a senior, Smith showcased his ability as a coverage defender, averaging five tackles and three pass breakups per game, along with two interceptions on the season. Smith earned a three-star prospect rating from 247Sports.
In 2020, Smith committed to Appalachian State University, where he saw action as a freshman, appearing in nine games and recording four total tackles. He continued to develop in 2021, appearing in 11 games, though his statistical production remained minimal. Smith transferred to Eastern Kentucky University in 2022. That season, he played in 10 games and recorded 31 tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception.
Smith’s 2023 junior season was a breakthrough campaign, as he recorded 56 tackles, two interceptions, 13 pass deflections, and one forced fumble over 11 games. Smith capped off his collegiate career with an impressive 2024 senior season. He played in 13 games and totaled 63 tackles, four interceptions, 10 passes defended, and one forced fumble.
Scouting Report:
Mike Smith Jr. is a safety known for his coverage instincts, ball skills, and zone awareness. His smooth athletic build and well-developed lower half allow him to move well in space, particularly in deep zone assignments. In coverage, Smith displays above-average burst and acceleration, allowing him to close on passes and disrupt plays at the catch point.
His tracking ability and ball skills are strong, as he consistently positions himself well to break up passes or secure interceptions. However, he occasionally struggles with timing his contact, leading to penalties for being too handsy in coverage.
His linear speed is average; however, he compensates with good lateral quickness and solid play recognition, allowing him to mirror running backs and tight ends in man coverage. His ability to read route combinations and anticipate throws makes him a reliable presence in deep zones. While he is fluid in coverage, Smith lacks twitch and urgency when reacting to quick-breaking routes. Against shifty slot receivers, he can struggle to recover if beaten early in the route.
Smith’s biggest concern comes as a tackler. His open-field tackling is inconsistent, as he often takes poor angles or leaves his feet too early, leading to missed tackles. Against the run, he has an average trigger and lacks the physicality to shed blockers or set the edge consistently. If deployed near the line of scrimmage, he could struggle against bigger, more physical runners.
Given his ball skills and range, Smith is best suited as a free safety with nickel versatility. In this role, he can maximize his coverage ability while minimizing his tackling concerns. His ability to play multiple coverages and generate turnovers makes him an intriguing option for teams looking for a rotational defensive back with ball-hawking tendencies.
Projection:
Mike Smith Jr. projects as a Fringe NFL Rotational Prospect with the potential to play deep safety or sub-package nickel defender. His coverage instincts, ball skills, and ability to break on passes make him a strong fit for zone-heavy defenses, particularly those utilizing split-safety looks or Cover-three schemes.
While his tackling inconsistencies and lack of elite speed may limit his ceiling as a starting-caliber free safety, his ability to create turnovers and defend against vertical passing threats could earn him a spot on an NFL roster as a depth piece and special teams contributor.
Final Summary:
Strengths:
- Excellent ball skills and tracking ability
- Strong awareness of deep zone coverage
- Good lateral quickness and route recognition
- Ability to cover tight ends and running backs in man coverage
- Positional versatility (free safety/nickel hybrid)
Weaknesses:
- Inconsistent open-field tackling and poor pursuit angles
- Struggles to shed blockers in run support
- Can be grabby in coverage, leading to penalties
- Lacks elite long speed, limiting his range as a deep safety
Best Fit: Rotational free safety or nickel defender in a zone-heavy defense
Projection: Fringe NFL Rotational Prospect, potential special teams contributor, and backup defensive back
