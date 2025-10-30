Week 10 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
Two ranked games headline the Week 10 schedule, most notably No. 2 Tarleton State hitting the road for a massive UAC matchup against No. 24 Abilene Christian.
The other must-watch game will be No. 18 Youngstown State heading to Fargo for an MVFC battle against No. 1 North Dakota State. There are also multiple matchups that will have massive playoff implications, including Dartmouth-Harvard and UTRGV-Stephen F. Austin.
Below are the biggest FCS games on the Week 10 schedule, including every matchup that features a Top 25 program.
Week 10 FCS Football Schedule
Thursday, Oct. 30
Norfolk State vs Delaware State (6 pm CT, ESPNU)
Friday, Oct. 31
Brown at Penn (6 pm CT, ESPNU)
Idaho at No. 19 Northern Arizona (9:30 pm CT, ESPN2)
Saturday Nov. 1
Georgetown at No. 7 Lehigh (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Towson at North Carolina A&T (11 am CT, FloSports)
New Haven at Sacred Heart (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Columbia at Yale (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Long Island at Central Connecticut State (11 am CT, NEC Front Row)
Valparaiso at No. 25 Presbyterian (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Stony Brook at Maine (Noon CT, FloSports)
Gardner-Webb at No. 9 Tennessee Tech (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Drake at Butler (Noon CT, FloSports)
No. 10 Monmouth at Bryant (Noon CT, FloSports)
Princeton at Cornell (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Lafayette at Holy Cross (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Samford at Wofford (12:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 8 North Dakota at South Dakota (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Charleston Southern at SEMO (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Morgan State at South Carolina State (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
VMI at The Citadel (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 4 Montana State at Northern Colorado (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Fordham at Richmond (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 15 Mercer at Furman (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Dartmouth at No. 12 Harvard (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
UT Martin at Eastern Illinois (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Northern Iowa at No. 17 Illinois State (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Alabama A&M at Grambling State (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)
No. 14 Lamar at Incarnate Word (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Mississippi Valley State at Bethune-Cookman (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)
No. 3 Montana at Weber State (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Alcorn State at Texas Southern (2 pm CT, HBCU GO)
Indiana State at No. 4 South Dakota State (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Alabama State at Prairie View A&M (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)
No 18 Youngstown State at No. 1 North Dakota State (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
UAlbany at William & Mary (2:30 pm CT, FloSports)
North Carolina Central at Howard (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Western Carolina at Chattanooga (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
Dayton at San Diego (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 2 Tarleton State at No. 24 Abilene Christian (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
North Alabama at Utah Tech (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
Houston Christian at Nicholls (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
Idaho State at No. 6 UC Davis (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
Sacramento State at Eastern Washington (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
Lindenwood at Tennessee State (3:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 16 Southern Illinois at Murray State (4 pm CT, ESPN+)
Portland State at Cal Poly (4 pm CT, ESPN+)
Eastern Kentucky at Central Arkansas (4 pm CT, ESPN+)
UTRGV at No. 20 Stephen F. Austin (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Northwestern State at McNeese (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 23 Jackson State at Florida A&M (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
East Texas A&M at No. 21 Southeastern Louisiana (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 22 Austin Peay at Southern Utah (7:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
