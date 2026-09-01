FCS Prospects Who Boosted Their 2027 NFL Draft Stock In Week 0

The 2026 college football season kicked off this past weekend, and there were a plethora of draft-eligible prospects who had eye-opening performances in Week 0.

With the new ruling, many players listed throughout the season will have more eligibility, but we'll keep highlighting them.

This week, the players selected for Players of the Week are a bit under the radar but made a name for themselves. However, their performances put them squarely on the radar of the FCS’s best players.

Top Offensive Performers of Week 0

Jordan Barnett | RB | Morgan State

Week 0 Stats: 12 carries, 114 rushing yards, 9.5 YPC, 1 rushing TD, 90.1 OFF grade

Barnett was physically dominant against North Carolina A&T. He ran every down with physicality, sealing the game with a long touchdown run that showcased his quick feet and burst to the end zone. He has a matchup this week against Arizona State that will provide great film for his draft stock.

Marquis Willis | WR | Tarleton State

Week 0 Stats: 6 receptions, 109 receiving yards, 18.2 YPC, 2 receiving TDs, 80.8 OFF grade

Willis stretched the field vertically against a talented Prairie View A&M secondary. He got over the top, stretched the defense laterally, and won contested catches in 1-on-1 situations. He was a handful for the defense and set a very solid floor for his upside in an offense that will score points. Willis has a favorable matchup against Bowling Green this upcoming weekend.

Top Defensive Performers of Week 0

Garfield Lawrence | EDGE | Texas Southern

Week 0 Stats: 6 total tackles, 4 solo, 1.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 84.2 DEF grade

Lawrence had an impressive showing in Week 0, showcasing quickness, speed, and pass-rush ability. He has solid size at 6-5, 240 pounds, along with a good get-off and closing burst. He stressed opposing tackles and finished with five pressures on only 20 pass-rush snaps. Lawrence has a tough matchup this week against a Prairie View A&M offense that put up 30 points on Tarleton State.

Andrew Osmun | LB | Fordham

Week 0 Stats: 10 total tackles, 4 solo, 0.5 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 88.7 DEF grade

Osmun was very instinctual and disruptive in coverage in Week 0. He showed good zone awareness and quick processing in the passing game. He also showed flashes as a run defender with the ability to diagnose, scrape, and pursue the ball carrier. In zone coverage, Osmun was patrolling the center of the field and making plays at the catch point. He has an important game against North Dakota State this weekend.

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