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Fcs Football Central

Week 0 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard

Week 0 has delivered chaos across FCS football with multiple Top 25 upsets.
Zachary McKinnell|
West Florida quarterback Ty'ray Davis (1)
West Florida quarterback Ty'ray Davis (1) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Montana GrizzliesMontana State BobcatsSouth Dakota CoyotesSouth Dakota State JackrabbitsUC Davis AggiesRhode Island RamsVillanova WildcatsWilliam & Mary TribeYoungstown State PenguinsNorth Dakota Fighting HawksSouthern Illinois SalukisAustin Peay GovernorsStephen F. Austin LumberjacksSoutheastern Louisiana LionsCentral Arkansas BearsUT Martin SkyhawksCal Poly MustangsMaine Black BearsIllinois State RedbirdsLehigh Mountain HawksAbilene Christian WildcatsPrairie View A&M PanthersTennessee Tech Golden EaglesMercer BearsLamar CardinalsSouth Carolina State BulldogsMonmouth Hawks

Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform media poll from Week 0.

FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 0)

No. 6 UC Davis 31, Portland State 24

No. 7 Rhode Island 34, Merrimack 7

William & Mary 35, No. 8 Villanova 32

No. 9 Youngstown State 43, Mercyhurst 10

No. 10 North Dakota 42, Long Island 21

No. 11 Lehigh 35, Holy Cross 10

No. 12 South Dakota 59, Central Connecticut State 20

West Florida 34, No. 16 Southern Illinois 31

No. 17 Austin Peay 35, Gardner-Webb 17

Houston Christian 34, No. 19 Southeastern Louisiana 28

Central Arkansas 36, No. 23 UT Martin 24

No. 25 Northern Arizona 34, Eastern Washington 27

Other Notable Week 0 Games

Cal Poly 38, Idaho 34

Maine 21, Towson 18

Chattanooga 24, West Georgia 10

Alabama State 30, Southern 17

Lindenwood 20, Charleston Southern 17

Delaware State 41, Stony Brook 34

Weber State 30, Northern Colorado 29

Eastern Illinois 28, Murray State 14

Colgate 24, Fordham 14

UAlbany 28, New Hampshire 14

Nicholls 44, Mississippi Valley State 10

Furman 20, Anderson 3

New Haven 22, Marist 21

Robert Morris 28, Wagner 7

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Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

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