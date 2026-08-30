Week 0 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
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Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform media poll from Week 0.
FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 0)
No. 6 UC Davis 31, Portland State 24
No. 7 Rhode Island 34, Merrimack 7
William & Mary 35, No. 8 Villanova 32
No. 9 Youngstown State 43, Mercyhurst 10
No. 10 North Dakota 42, Long Island 21
No. 11 Lehigh 35, Holy Cross 10
No. 12 South Dakota 59, Central Connecticut State 20
West Florida 34, No. 16 Southern Illinois 31
No. 17 Austin Peay 35, Gardner-Webb 17
Houston Christian 34, No. 19 Southeastern Louisiana 28
Central Arkansas 36, No. 23 UT Martin 24
No. 25 Northern Arizona 34, Eastern Washington 27
Other Notable Week 0 Games
Cal Poly 38, Idaho 34
Maine 21, Towson 18
Chattanooga 24, West Georgia 10
Alabama State 30, Southern 17
Lindenwood 20, Charleston Southern 17
Delaware State 41, Stony Brook 34
Weber State 30, Northern Colorado 29
Eastern Illinois 28, Murray State 14
Colgate 24, Fordham 14
UAlbany 28, New Hampshire 14
Nicholls 44, Mississippi Valley State 10
Furman 20, Anderson 3
New Haven 22, Marist 21
Robert Morris 28, Wagner 7
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Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.Follow @zachmckinnell