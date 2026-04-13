Former Western Carolina RB Markel Townsend Announces Commitment To West Florida

West Florida wasted no time preparing for its first season at the Division I level, adding an instant-impact playermaker out of the transfer portal.

The Argos received a commitment from Western Carolina transfer running back Markel Townsend on Sunday.

"Home," Townsend posted on social media in a West Florida uniform. His commitment comes a few weeks after he announced his recruitment was closed on March 30.

Townsend put together a breakout season for the Catamounts. He finished the year with 322 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 70 carries, averaging nearly 5.0 yards per carry. He also added another 173 receiving yards on 26 receptions, showcasing his ability to make an impact out of the backfield.

He was named to the SoCon All-Freshman Team, one of three Catamount players to earn the honor this year. Townsend saw his role grow late in the season, where he recorded a rushing touchdown in five of Western Carolina's final six games.

According to PFSN, Townsend finished with the highest success rate on rushing attempts among SoCon running backs. He was the only running back to finish with a success rate above 50% in 2025.

Townsend received a medical redshirt after missing the entire 2024 season due to an injury. As a true freshman in 2023, he redshirted after playing four games for the Catamounts. He ended the year with 18 carries for 62 yards and 21 receiving yards.

Townsend signed with the Catamounts out of A.C. Flora HS in Columbia, South Carolina. He finished with 4,987 career rushing yards and 81 touchdowns, including 2,660 yards as a senior, which ranked 2nd in the state. He was named the Region Player of the Year in 2022, earning Class 4A All-State accolades.

It's an important addition for the Argos, who are projected to have to replace some key rotational players at running back. They do return TJ Lane, who led the team with 869 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Lane and Townsend could become a dynamic duo in the backfield for the Argos next season.

West Florida announced its jump to the Division I level on April 2, joining the UAC as a football-only member with all other sports joining the ASUN. The Argos finished 10-2 last season, making a run to the second round of the Division II Playoffs.

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