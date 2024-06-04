4-Star Defensive Back Raves about New Florida Gators Coach after Visit
Relationships are a huge factor when it comes to recruiting, and new Florida Gators defensive backs coach Will Harris has done a great job cultivating one with Rockvale, Tenn., four-star defensive back Jaylan Morgan. Morgan is rated the No. 13 safety in the country and 150th player overall by Rivals.
“He is very hungry, that is why I like Coach Harris a lot. One of my favorite coaches recruiting me and that is what stands out to me,” Morgan said.
“I told my mom, whenever he came into school and offered me, I could see that hunger and I was like ‘man, I got to go up there.'”
One detail that stands out about Harris for Morgan is his NFL background with the Los Angles Chargers.
“That means a lot because he’s been around with (All-Pro safety) Derwin James and everybody because he was with the Chargers,” Morgan said when asked about how important Harris’s NFL experience is.
“He knows how the game looks. I feel like he could guide me in a way to maybe one day go to the NFL.”
When Morgan first visited the Gators, it was a spring practice. He didn’t get to talk to everyone he wanted or needed to. However, that changed on this visit.
It was more in-depth. He had players and coaches in his ear like the aforementioned Harris and head coach Billy Napier among other coaches or his player host Gregory Smith III.
So, what was the message he got when talking to Harris?
“Bonding with my host and bonding with the coaches and talking about different factors of what it would be like if I came to Florida development wise, where I'd be staying, how I will fit into their defensive system, star and safety. It’s been a great overall experience,” Morgan said.
Morgan has a top six consisting of Purdue, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Florida.
Of these schools, the three that stand out the most Morgan said are Florida, Georgia and Ole Miss. Although he has not shut the door on Mississippi State, Purdue or Alabama yet.
However, both On3 and 247Sport have predicted Morgan to end up at Tennessee.
If Florida is going to win out in this recruitment, their season needs to look better than it did last season.
Among other factors, Morgan wants to see Florida heading in the right direction next season if he is going to end up in the Orange and Blue.
“It is very important for me. I just want to see how the program ascends like he says it would. It would be a very strong impact [on his decision],” Morgan said.
As for a decision date, Morgan has flexibility for when he wants to make his decision. For now, it is July 1st.
However, that is not a set-in-stone date. He wants to go through his visits and see how things shake out. If for any reason he is not at the point of committing, he won’t force it.