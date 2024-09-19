Several Gator Baseball Signees Named to Perfect Game Freshmen Top-500
Despite losing a ton of talent to the MLB Draft this summer, it seems the Florida Gators are still in good shape for the upcoming season with their additions through the high school ranks.
On Wednesday, Perfect Game released their Top-500 Best Prospects to Make it to Campus and several Gators saw their name on the list. Additionally, four of their top signees were included in the top 50.
The highest Gator to make it on the list is right-handed pitcher Jackson Barberi. Barberi was ranked 23rd overall on Perfect Game’s Top 500. He also was included in MLB’s Top 250 prospects for this summer’s draft according to MLB.com.
MLB.com’s scouting report heading into the 2024 Draft describes the young righty as "one of the youngest (17 years, 10 months on Draft Day) and more projectable arms in the 2024 prep class.”
“Barberi can operate at 92-94 mph and touch 97 deep into games at his best, though at other times he'll park in the low 90s and max out at 94," the report explains. "He has begun adding strength to his 6-foot-4 frame and should have more consistent velocity once he gains more muscle. His low-80s slider has promising depth and his changeup features similar velocity and fade.”
Joining Barberi in the top 40 of this list is shortstop Brendan Lawson (#29), right-handed pitcher Schuyler Sandford (#38) and right-handed pitcher Joshua Whritenour (#49). Furthermore, all were also named inside the top 250 prospects for the 2024 MLB draft this summer and yet all decided to head to college, which is huge for the Gators.
Adding the arms mentioned previously is great, but it was equally as important getting Lawson to campus as well. Lawson did get drafted this summer, but chose instead to play college ball over pro ball.
He joins the Gators as a potential “20-homer threat,” per MLB.com’s scouting report on the incoming freshman.
“Lawson is an advanced prep hitter with a disciplined approach and an unusual setup at the plate," it said. "He holds his hands above his head before starting his left-handed stroke, though that doesn't stop him from barreling balls with regularity. Some evaluators think he'll develop into a 20-homer threat, while others question his bat speed and think he has more fringy power.”
These four signees aren’t the only Gators on the list though. Other incoming Gators include Kolt Myers, Blaine Rowland, Niko Janssens, Felix Ong, McCall Biemiller, Aidan King and Jordi Guerrero.
Having this many prospects included on the list is great and only shows promising signs for the future of the Florida Gators.