2024 MLB Draft Does Its Damage to Florida Gators, Looking at 2025
The deadline for teams to come to terms with their 2024 MLB Draft selections passed at 5 p.m. on Thursday, which means the Draft can no longer harm the Florida Gators for next season.
However, they were still hit in the gut on multiple occasions before the deadline passed.
Players Choosing the Pros
Firstly, an expected, but significant blow had been dealt when the Kansas City Royals drafted Jac Caglianone sixth. While there was no chance he was making it back to campus for next year, it’s still going to take time for Gator fans to see him wearing any other colors than orange and blue. Caglianone signed with the Royals for $7.5 million, which is slightly more than the No.6 pick slot value of $7,213,800, per MLB.com.
In addition to Caglianone, the Gators also lost three relievers from their 2024 bullpen. According to Jonathan Mayo, 3rd-round selection and closer Brandon Neely signed with the Boston Red Sox for $700,000, putting him below the slot value of $878,800 for pick 86.
The others were righties Jameson Fisher and Ryan Slater. Fisher was drafted with the 288th pick in the draft by the Colorado Rockies and signed for a full slot value of $185,800, per Jim Callis. Slater, who was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 18th round, signed with the Giants for $125,000.
As for the high school commits the Gators lost, there are two who are opting for pro ball. Their top rated commit, Kellon Lindsey, signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers with a $3.3 million signing bonus. The other commit signed was right-handed pitcher Jayden Dubanewicz, who signed with the Milwaukee Brewers for $665,000 according to Jim Callis.
Those Who Escaped the Draft
The only players drafted who chose Florida over the professional route were Colby Shelton and Brendan Lawson. Shelton announced his return to school on Monday despite a wishful selection in the 20th round by the Washington Nationals. St. Louis also had the same thinking when selecting Lawson in the 19th round, but he chose to honor his commitment to the Gators.
Getting both of these guys to campus along with who they already have on the roster gives the Gators an uber-talented squad heading into 2025. And with Shelton’s return, D1Baseball ranked five Gators in their Top 100 Prospects for next year’s draft.
The other four included on that list are Brody Donay (#98), Cade Kurland (#95), Blake Cyr (#94) and Jake Clemente (#51), but none ranked higher than Shelton (#34) in their rankings.
So, it’s hard to not expect them to enter the season as a favorite to return to Omaha in 2025 with who they’ll have on the roster.