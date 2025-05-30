A Deep Dive into the Conway Regional
There are three constants in Florida Gators' sports: the colors Orange and Blue, chomping and Kevin O’Sullivan’s baseball team making a regional.
Despite a rollercoaster of a season, filled with extreme hot and cold streaks and a long list of injuries, a path to Omaha is still very much on the table as Florida is set to begin play in the Conway Regional, keeping the Gators' streak of making a regional under O'Sullivan alive.
The Gators left Selection Monday as a two-seed headed to Coastal Carolina and are to face off against the East Carolina Pirates in Game One. While not the host, Florida seems to be the favorite heading into the weekend.
With four quality opponents looking to advance to a Super Regional that's paired with the Auburn Regional, we take a look at how Florida stacks up against regional opponents Coastal Carolina, ECU and Fairfield.
Resumes
Team
Record
RPI
Non-conference
Strength of Schedule
Quad-1
Coastal Carolina
48-11
8th
18-7
75th
5-5
Florida
38-20
18th
22-4
5th
11-17
ECU
33-25
66th
16-11
56th
2-8
Fairfield
39-17
74th
15-9
193rd
0-1
Notably, Coastal Carolina is 24-3 at home, where the regional will take place. On the road, Fairfield has the best record at 22-11, followed by Florida at 11-8 and East Carolina at 12-10. The Gators clearly hold an advantage in resume building wins and talent of opponents.
By the Numbers
Team
AVG
HR
SLG%
ERA
WHIP
B/AVG
Coastal Carolina
.288
56
.442
3.25
1.19
.224
Florida
.295
88
.503
4.84
1.42
.245
ECU
.275
69
.432
5.04
1.41
.244
Fairfield
.295
67
.467
4.84
1.44
.262
Despite having the toughest schedule of the group, Florida still comes in as the best statistical team overall. Their most important advantage will likely be in the power category, where they lead the field by 19 home runs heading into a Spring Brooks stadium known to be extremely power friendly.
First Matchup
Florida will face off against East Carolina in Game One of the regional, with first pitch scheduled for noon.
The Gators will send out star pitcher Liam Peterson to the mound looking to secure a very important victory and avoid the gauntlet of the loser bracket. On the mound for East Carolina will be their ace, Ethan Norby.
On the year, Norby holds a 3.81 ERA in 82.2 innings pitched, striking out 109 hitters while allowing the second most home runs on the team at 11. In two appearances versus quad-one opponents, he went 12 innings while allowing seven hits, two earned runs and striking out an impressive 25 hitters.
Norby’s best appearance was actually against the host Chanteleers, where he picked up 19 strikeouts in 7.1 innings, allowing no runs.
If Florida can find a way to get past the Pirates ace in Game One, they will play Saturday at 6 p.m., just two wins away from advancing. With a loss, they will have to play at noon on Saturday, one loss away from their season ending and needing four wins to advance.