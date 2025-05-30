All Gators

A Deep Dive into the Conway Regional

The Gators begin play in the NCAA Tournament on Friday against ECU.

Cade Kurland (4), Luke Heyman (28) and Colby Shelton (10) celebrate with Brendan Lawson (11) after the freshman's three-run home run against Jacksonville. The Florida Gators would go on to win 16-4.
Cade Kurland (4), Luke Heyman (28) and Colby Shelton (10) celebrate with Brendan Lawson (11) after the freshman's three-run home run against Jacksonville. The Florida Gators would go on to win 16-4. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

There are three constants in Florida Gators' sports: the colors Orange and Blue, chomping and Kevin O’Sullivan’s baseball team making a regional.

Despite a rollercoaster of a season, filled with extreme hot and cold streaks and a long list of injuries, a path to Omaha is still very much on the table as Florida is set to begin play in the Conway Regional, keeping the Gators' streak of making a regional under O'Sullivan alive.

The Gators left Selection Monday as a two-seed headed to Coastal Carolina and are to face off against the East Carolina Pirates in Game One. While not the host, Florida seems to be the favorite heading into the weekend.

With four quality opponents looking to advance to a Super Regional that's paired with the Auburn Regional, we take a look at how Florida stacks up against regional opponents Coastal Carolina, ECU and Fairfield.

Resumes

Team

Record

RPI

Non-conference

Strength of Schedule

Quad-1

Coastal Carolina

48-11

8th

18-7

75th

5-5

Florida

38-20

18th

22-4

5th

11-17

ECU

33-25

66th

16-11

56th

2-8

Fairfield

39-17

74th

15-9

193rd

0-1

Notably, Coastal Carolina is 24-3 at home, where the regional will take place. On the road, Fairfield has the best record at 22-11, followed by Florida at 11-8 and East Carolina at 12-10. The Gators clearly hold an advantage in resume building wins and talent of opponents.

By the Numbers

Team

AVG

HR

SLG%

ERA

WHIP

B/AVG

Coastal Carolina

.288

56

.442

3.25

1.19

.224

Florida

.295

88

.503

4.84

1.42

.245

ECU

.275

69

.432

5.04

1.41

.244

Fairfield

.295

67

.467

4.84

1.44

.262

Despite having the toughest schedule of the group, Florida still comes in as the best statistical team overall. Their most important advantage will likely be in the power category, where they lead the field by 19 home runs heading into a Spring Brooks stadium known to be extremely power friendly.

First Matchup

Florida will face off against East Carolina in Game One of the regional, with first pitch scheduled for noon.

The Gators will send out star pitcher Liam Peterson to the mound looking to secure a very important victory and avoid the gauntlet of the loser bracket. On the mound for East Carolina will be their ace, Ethan Norby.

On the year, Norby holds a 3.81 ERA in 82.2 innings pitched, striking out 109 hitters while allowing the second most home runs on the team at 11. In two appearances versus quad-one opponents, he went 12 innings while allowing seven hits, two earned runs and striking out an impressive 25 hitters.

Norby’s best appearance was actually against the host Chanteleers, where he picked up 19 strikeouts in 7.1 innings, allowing no runs.

If Florida can find a way to get past the Pirates ace in Game One, they will play Saturday at 6 p.m., just two wins away from advancing. With a loss, they will have to play at noon on Saturday, one loss away from their season ending and needing four wins to advance.

