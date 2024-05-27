Florida Gators Baseball makes NCAA Tournament
Florida Gators baseball is officially NCAA Tournament bound. Monday, the Gators found out they will be heading to the Stillwater Regional. Oklahoma State is the host of the regional, and Florida joins Nebraska and Niagara University.
The Gators will first face Nebraska (39-20), the Big Ten Tournament champions, in their first game of the tournament. UF is the third-seed out of four in the regional, so they'll be the away team against the two-seed Cornhuskers.
Florida finished the season 28-27 overall and 13-17 in SEC play. Series wins over Georgia, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and LSU helped Florida get into the tournament.
After starting the season as the No 4-ranked team in the country, an up-and-down regular season had Florida on the bubble heading into the tournament selection process Monday. But going 7-8 against five SEC teams hosting a regional was enough for the Gators to sneak in.
The reigning national runner-ups will have a chance to get back to Omaha.
Oklahoma State is the No. 11 overall national seed and won the Big 12 Tournament.
A time has yet to be announced for the matchup but the game will be Friday.