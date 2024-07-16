Florida Gators in Danger of Being Poached on Day 3 of MLB Draft
After seeing two players drafted on Day 2 of the MLB Draft, the Florida Gators had more current players and commits hear their name called on Day 3.
Two are current Gators Ryan Slater and Colby Shelton.
Slater was drafted in the 18th round at pick 538 by the San Francisco Giants . For the righty, he will have a decision to make on whether or not he will return for his senior year. Serving mostly out of the bullpen, he went 5-2 across 49.2 innings pitched in 2024.
However, he had his worst year ERA wise. In his 30 appearances (3 starts), he recorded a 6.70 ERA compared to last year where he held a 4.22 ERA.
For Shelton, he was drafted in the 20th round at pick 590 to the Washington Nationals. This one is more surprising given that he entered the MLB Draft ranked as the 133rd overall prospect in MLB’s Top 250 Draft Prospect list.
While there is still a decision to make for Shelton, the overwhelming feeling is that he will end up back at Florida for 2025 barring any late surprises. He came into the draft with the potential of being a third round draft pick, but that didn’t happen as his name went uncalled over the first two days of the draft.
Shelton had a subpar hitting year to his standards last season. In 2024, he had a batting average of .254. However, his power still showed with 20 homers, 14 doubles and one triple.
With these two being drafted, it marks the 15th time in the last 16 MLB Drafts that at least four Gators were drafted.
In addition to the current players the Gators had drafted, they also saw their transfer class come under fire.
Former Samford pitcher Michael Ross, maybe one of Florida’s most important transfer commits for 2025, heard his name called in the 18th round at pick 548 to the Minnesota Twins.
Ross had an outstanding 2024 season that saw him win the Southern Conference Pitcher of the Year. He went 13-0 on the mound across 15 starts. In these starts he tossed 96.1 innings and recorded a 3.27 ERA. Moreover, Ross struck out 88 batters to just 21 walks.
If he were to reject the majors and opt for the Gators, their pitching staff would instantly be levels above last years. He would bring an experienced arm who can limit runs while still striking out who is in front of him at the plate.
It is unclear yet which way Ross is swaying, so that will be something to monitor moving forward.
As for their high school commits, the Gators had two more taken on Tuesday. The first was right-handed pitcher Jayden Dubanewicz and the second was highly talented shortstop Brendan Lawson.
Dubanewicz was selected in round 16, pick 485 by the Milwaukee Brewers. Now, he will be tasked with weighing his options and deciding on either turning pro or heading to college.
Lawson was selected at pick 561 in the 19th round by the St. Louis Cardinals. However, Lawson already expressed his interest in honoring his commitment to the Gators on X. Unless there is some miraculous change of heart from Lawson, he will most likely make his way to Gainesville to be a Gator in 2025.
Gator Reported Opting for the Majors
While all of the above have decisions to make, one Gator draftee who has already made his mind up is reliever Fisher Jameson.
Jameson reportedly intends on signing with the Colorado Rockies to begin his professional career after being drafted by them in the 10th round, according to 247Sports’ Jacob Rudner.
The righty had a stellar junior year with the Gators, leading the Gators in ERA and appearances. As a junior, he went 5-0 with a 3.99 ERA in 34 appearances for the Gators. Additionally, he struck out 79 batters to just 18 walks in 67.2 innings.
This is a big arm that the Gator would have loved back for next season.