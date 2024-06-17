Florida Gators Live to Fight Another Day, Eliminate NC State in CWS
All postseason, Florida Gators baseball closer Brandon Neely has become a different pitcher. During the closing frames, when the contest is within one or two runs, Neely is waiting in the bullpen, prepared for the pressure awaiting him.
Monday was no different, as the Gators faced elimination up 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh against the NC State Wolfpack.
He entered with a runner on first with no outs, and faced NC State’s heart of the order in the dangerous Garrett Pennington, Alec Makarewicz and Jacob Cozart. The trio went 7-for-13 against Kentucky in NC State’s opening game Saturday, and Makarewicz had already hit a home run earlier in the game Monday.
It was no problem for Neely. He contained the trio, escaping the jam with no harm done.
Then in the eighth, he stranded a runner at third base on a high fastball, energizing the Florida fans that flocked to Charles Schwab field in Omaha. But he still had three more outs to get with the top of Wolfpack lineup looming.
Again, Neely handled them with ease. He struck out Eli Serrano and Pennington, and got Makarewicz to fly out to left field. It secured the Gators a gutsy 5-4 win and kept their season alive.
“It really comes down to team effort,” Neely said after the game. “Everyone stepping together, stepping up this postseason. And me having one of the best defenses behind me. And being able to attack hitters and let my defense work. And knowing they'll pick me up if I don't do the best.”
Now, Florida will face the loser of Texas A&M and Kentucky at 7 p.m. EST Tuesday night in another elimination game.
Jac Caglianone has carried Florida baseball throughout the season. By leading the team in all hitting categories and being one of the team’s most consistent pitchers, the Two-Way Player of the Year is a major reason why Florida is in Omaha.
And starting on the mound in the elimination game Monday, the pressure was put on his shoulders. But he struggled to begin the game, getting through only one inning. His velocity was down, and he had difficulties with command but gave up only one run.
He made up for it at the plate. Tied 1-1 with two outs in the top of the second inning, NC State decided to pitch to the Caglianone with a base open.
Simply, it backfired. Caglianone hit a missile over the right-center field wall for a three-run home run giving the Gators a 4-1 lead. It was the first home run by a starting pitcher in the College World Series since Tim Hudson went deep in 1997 for the Auburn Tigers.
“Saw three heaters my first AB,” Caglianone said. “It was just a little late. Second AB, watched one. Just knew it was going to come back to it. And was just on time for it that time.”
The long ball tied Caglianone with Matt LaPorta for the most home runs in Florida baseball history. It was also his 34th of the year, breaking his own record for the most home runs in a single season.
“It's a great feeling,” Caglianone said. “Mr. LaPorta has reached out countless times throughout the year. He's here with his kids and family, watching that. It was a special moment for sure. But at the end of the day, I was too caught up in trying to win keep staying here, surviving and advancing.”
Makarewicz hit a home run over the left field wall in the third inning to cut the Gators lead to 4-3, but Tyler Shelnut gave the Gators a needed insurance run in the top of the fifth after hitting a solo home run to left field.
It extended Florida’s lead to 5-3, but NC State wouldn’t go down easily. It answered back with a Brandon Butterworth RBI double in the bottom half of the fifth, making it 5-4.
Then Neely entered and shut the door, despite the effort from Wolfpack pitcher Logan Whitaker. He went seven innings in relief, striking out 10 Gators and giving up just two hits.
Regardless, the Shelnut home run proved to be pivotal as the Gators escaped with a one-run win to extend their season.
“Obviously, it's a lot of fun to hit a home run here in Omaha, but biggest thing it helped us win that game,” Shelnut said. That's a really good team, and they play hard. We play hard. We're at a point where we're playing for our season. When the season is on the line you've got to have your best at-bats.”
Florida became the first road team to win in this year’s College World Series. Prior to the game, road teams were 0-6.
The Gators will now wait for the result of the Texas A&M and Kentucky winner’s bracket game Monday night. They’ll play the loser in an elimination game. First pitch is at 7 p.m. ET, and O’Sullivan said after the game “I’m sure we’re going to start Pierce [Coppola].”
Coppola has a 9.16 ERA on the year in 18 ⅔ innings pitched. He last threw against Nebraska in the Stillwater Regional, and pitched 4 ⅓ innings, giving up four earned runs with eight strikeouts.
UF has issues with strikeouts once again. After striking out 16 times against the Aggies Saturday, the lineup struck out 13 times Monday. Yet, like they’ve done all postseason the Gators fought back when it mattered most.
“Just proud of our team's resiliency today,” O’Sullivan said. “Obviously everybody knows when you get in the elimination brackets it's about emotion and keeping your energy going and we did that today.”