Florida Gators Flip 2025 LHP, Brother of Current INF From Rival FSU
The Florida Gators flipped and signed 2025 Berkeley Prep (Fla.) left-handed pitcher/first baseman/outfielder Rivers Kurland from Florida State on Tuesday, Gator Country’s Nick Marcinko announced on X. He is the brother of current Gators infielder Cade Kurland.
Kurland initially signed with the Seminoles out of high school, but will now join the Gators next season. As a senior, Kurland pitched a 0.42 ERA in 83 innings, according to MaxPreps. Overall, in four years of work, he has pitched a 1.35 ERA in 280.2 innings.
This is the second high school commitment this summer for Florida and the 12th overall in the 2025 class. The other high school prospect to recently pledge themselves to the Gators is right-handed pitcher Aaron Watson, who decommitted from Virginia after their head coach departed for a new school.
It has been a busy offseason for the Gators. They have seen five players leave the program after their early exit from the postseason. The group of Gators to have entered the portal are Alex Philpott, Jacob Gomberg, Felix Ong, Niko Janssens and Carson Montsdeoca.
There has been some intake, though. Florida has landed five transfers, along with one JUCO player. The Gators have reeled in commitments from former Notre Dame righty Ricky Reeth, former Hawaii righty Cooper Walls, former UCF righty Russell Sandefer, former TCU catcher Karson Bowen, former Jacksonville outfielder Jaden Bastian and JUCO catcher AJ Malzone.
They are still expected to be active in the transfer portal as well. Starting shortstop Colby Shelton is expected to explore the professional route after a strong campaign last season. Starting third baseman/shortstop Bobby Boser is out of eligibility. Then, it is still up in the air for catchers Luke Heyman and Brody Donay and starting left-handed pitcher Pierce Coppola, who is also draft-eligible.
Should these players depart, the Gators could be in the market for another infielder, catcher and starting pitcher in the transfer portal.