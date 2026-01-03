DJ Lagway Set To Visit Florida Gators Archrival

Former Florida Gators starting quarterback DJ Lagway is expected to take a visit to Florida State in the near future, according to Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong.

Lagway, a former elite recruit once seen as the future of Gators football, entered the transfer portal after a disappointing 2025 season, throwing for 2,264 yards and 16 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. The former five-star from Texas has seen reported interest from schools such as Baylor, Louisville and Missouri on top of FSU early on.

During his time at Florida, Lagway was 2-0 versus the rival Seminoles, throwing for a combined 301 yards and five touchdowns and winning by a combined score of 71-32.

“Yeah, for sure, man, that's all I care about. I care about the logo, the brand. University of Florida has done so much for me and my family. I'm truly thankful.” Lagway said when asked what it meant to win against the rival this year. “I'm just honored to be a part of just great culture here, great fan base, everybody that's around. I'm blessed to be here.”

Though it was initially reported that Lagway had interest in returning to Florida under the new coaching regime, a rumored bad first meeting with Jon Sumrall led to the quarterback entering the portal. Later on in Florida’s disappointing 2025 season, Lagway seemed prepared to be a Gator for the future.

“Obviously want to see who we bring in. At this point, I'm a Florida Gator. I'm happy and blessed to be here, so yeah.” Lagway said towards the end of the season. “In due time, you know, we're going to get this thing rolling…we just got to continue to get better, you know, we got the young pieces, we got the pieces around us. Just got to execute and continue to get better."

With whispers on a bad ending to Lagway’s relationship with the new Florida staff, the interest between the Junior quarterback and the Gators instate foe will surely add another level to an already heated rivalry. Though no visit is currently set, the expectation is that he will be in Tallahassee in the near future.

"It's pretty cool just to see the stadium. You always watch and see it on TV, the horse and stuff like that in the middle of the field. It's pretty cool to go there and see that and then go play and get the dub, especially in Doak Stadium, so it was good.” Lagway said after playing Florida State as a freshman.

Sumrall and the Gators will head to Doak Campbell Stadium next year for their annual rivalry matchup with the Seminoles on Nov. 28. With Florida winning their last two against FSU, the showdown will most definitely be an exciting one if Lagway ends up under center for the other team this time around.

