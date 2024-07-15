Florida Gators Jac Caglianone: The Steal of the Draft
Former Florida Gators two-way baseball player (P/1B) Jac Caglianone was selected 6th overall in the MLB draft by the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. Already snubbed by the the Golden Spikes award committee, Caglianone was the second first baseman off the board despite his superior offensive numbers.
Standing at 6’5 while weighing in at 250 pounds, Caglianone is physically ready to play ball at the next level. His .419 batting average and 35 home runs say no different in his swing translation.
To the surprise of none, MLB insiders and analysts are giving the Royals an A+ for this pick. As for those before them, Caglianone falling to the six is a headscratcher.
“In their press release announcing Hagen Smith as their pick at No. 5, the White Sox mentioned their recent success in drafting left-handed pitchers,” said ESPN Baseball Insider Jesse Rogers.
“But that shouldn't trump taking a player at another position, and passing up on Jac Caglianone seems like a mistake. Perhaps they've been scared off of college hitters as Golden Spikes winner Andrew Vaughn hasn't popped for them while another Spikes winner, Andrew Benintendi, has struggled mightily as well.”
With that being said, Jac Caglianone was NOT a Golden Spikes winner as a collegiate hitter.
What did he do? Caglianone hit the most home runs in a two-season span in SEC history with 68. Only striking out 26 times in 66 games as a junior, he lowered his chasing tendencies at the plate that plagued him throughout his sophomore season (58 strikeouts). Combing Caglianone’s improved plate discipline, sheer physical tools and power at the plate, he has all the tools to potentially ascend to stardom.
“The Royals being able to get Jac Caglianone at No. 6 was pretty big. Caglianone was announced as a two-way player, but he will likely only hit -- and he will hit well. He has 30- to 50-home-run power, doesn't bring any platoon concerns as a left-handed hitter and, as an added bonus, should develop into a plus defensive right fielder,” said ESPN Baseball Insider Alden Gonzales.
The biggest question surrounding Caglianone after his name was called on the podium—why was he the second first baseman off the board? Nick Kurtz of Wake Forest, also a first baseman, went fourth to the Oakland Athletics (two picks before Caglianone). When comparing Caglianone and Kurtz’s seasons, it doesn’t make much sense.
In the recent NCAA baseball season, Caglainone’s .419 batting average and 35 home runs far-and-away clear Kurtz’s .306 batting average and 22 long balls. The only two reasons I can think of would be chase tendencies and leverage. Kurtz walked in 30% of his at-bats, just 2% off Bary Bonds’s 2002 walk rate of 32%. The one thing that pushes scouts away from Caglinaone is the fact that he swings at almost everything. On top of that, all eyes are on Caglianone. As the first collegiate athlete to sign a deal with Topps, he already got his first taste of money and notoriety. He will most likely demand quite a bit of money with leverage that Kurtz doesn’t have.
“I've been slow to fully come around on Caglianone, skeptical given his chase rates for the past two springs,” said ESPN MLB insider Kiley McDaniel.
This is an understandable sentiment, plate discipline is HUGE in the MLB. But, let McDaniel finish his statement.
“But over this past spring, as I dialed in to his unique aspects and outlier abilities, I moved him to No. 4 on my board -- and No. 39 on my top 100 prospects once he signs. He was rumored to be in the final mix at every pick from Nos. 1 to 5, with No. 6 to K.C. perceived as the furthest he would drop. The Royals are doing things well at the big league level right now and might've found a franchise player if it all clicks,” said McDaniel.
Outlier and unique abilities are what make Caglianone such a special athlete. The furthest ball hit in the stat cast era (516 feet) along with multiple 115+ mph exit velo’s coming off of his bat tells you how much of an outlier Caglianone is. His power far exceeds that of what a 21-year-old should possess.
With all the talent in the world and a ceiling higher than a skyscraper, Caglianone's landing in Kansas City is just another plus to go along with the positives in his game. The Royals are far from a bottom-of-the-barrel MLB team and have had somewhat of a successful season thus far. Sitting at 52-45, they’re two games back of the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card race. Looking up and down Kansas City’s lineup, masking Caglianone's power with that of Bobby Whitt is the dream scenario for everyone involved. Not to mention Caglianone’s 4.76 ERA as a pitcher while touching 100 mph.
“Imagine Bobby Witt Jr. batting in front of a 40-homer-hitting Caglianone? That's what the Royals are hoping for -- and this is definitely an offense that needs some juice besides Witt, Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino. Note that the Royals announced Caglianone as a two-way player, so it's possible they will try to develop him as a two-way player. With Pasquantino at first base, Jactani could turn into a DH/SP ... sound familiar,” said David Schoenfield.
Caglianone’s promise and potential point in the direction of something special—maybe even greatness. Even with all the tools in the world, only the future holds the ending to Caglianone’s distinctive story.