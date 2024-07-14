Florida Gators Star Jac Caglianone Lands with Kansas City Royals
A legendary career has finally come to an end for Florida Gators first baseman Jac Caglianone after being drafted by the Kansas City Royals with the sixth pick and to tie as the fourth-highest Gator ever drafted.
Caglianone arrived on campus uncertain of how his career would turn out, but left as one of the best players to ever play for the Gators. In his three years (really 2.5) he has set numerous program records and with two of them that might not ever be broken again.
He set the Florida career home run and single-season home run (twice) records in 2024 during a postseason run that many thought would not happen for the Gators.
Facing off against the NC State Wolfpack in a Men’s College World Series elimination game, Caglianone muscled a homer against the winds and over the right-center field wall for his 75th career home run and to pass Matt LaPorta for the most in a Gator career.
It also was his 35th on the season, breaking the program single season that he set in 2023.
Caglianone is, without a doubt, one the best sluggers in College Baseball history and will forever be an icon for those who had the opportunity to watch him.
And what makes him an even bigger major league talent is that he wasn’t just a power hitter, he also showed off on the mound as a pitcher that was SEC-level as well. Caglianone, AKA “Jactani,” was also one of Florida’s best pitchers over the past two seasons.
Over the last two years, Caglianone posted a 12-6 record in 34 starts and a 4.55 ERA in 148.1 innings. Moreover, he also struck out 170 batters over this span.
Now, the thought from those within the MLB front offices is that Caglianone will end up only hitting in the majors, but he hasn’t shut the door on pitching yet.
"I don't really see me really stopping unless a team flat-out tells me down the road that I've got to pick one or makes the decision for me," Caglianone told ESPN’s Jeff Passan. "I have no interest in stopping whatsoever."
It seems he loves his time on the mound, but it most certainly feels like a team will tell him that he won’t be pitching and will only be grabbing a bat moving forward though.
However, with the accolades he received during his time with the Gators, Caglianone has the evidence to show he can do both at a high level if needed. This past season, Caglianone was awarded the 2024 John Olerud 2-Way Player of the Year and 2024 Perfect Game Two-Way Player of the Year.
The entire Gator nation will miss watching one of the most exciting players in college baseball these past years and will be wishing nothing but the best for him moving forward.