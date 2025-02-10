Former Gator Preston Tucker to Throw Out Opening Day First Pitch
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators baseball announced on Monday that former player and University of Florida Athletic Hall of Famer Preston Tucker will be throwing out the first pitch on Opening Day for the Gators' series against Air Force.
Tucker played for the Gators from 2009-2012, was inducted into the UF Athletic Hall of Fame in 2024 and played in the MLB from 2015-2018.
One of the best hitters the historic program has seen, Tucker currently sits atop the Gators' all-time leaderboard in hits (341), doubles (70), RBI (258) and total bases (596). He is also second all-time in total games played (265) and starts (259), and he is third in home runs (57).
The left-handed batter also holds a status no other Gator has managed to touch in their careers. He is the only player to earn a Regional All-Tournament Team nomination in all four years of his career.
Following the conclusion of his Gators career, Tucker was drafted by the Houston Astros in the seventh round of the 2012 MLB Draft.
He spent three total seasons in the big leagues, playing with the Astros for the first two from 2015-16 and then split his time in Cincinnati and Atlanta in 2018 for his final year in the majors. He was a .222 hitter in those three seasons, smashing 23 homers while batting in 68 runs.
Florida’s opening series is against Air Force and will begin on Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. It will be a three-game series that concludes on Sunday. It is also the first time the Gators have played host to Air Force in program history.