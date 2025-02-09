Key Dates, TV Schedule for Florida Gators Baseball 2025 Season
Here's the full breakdown of key dates and the TV broadcast schedule for the Florida Gators
Florida Gators Baseball is quickly approaching. Fifty-six regular season games are ahead of this team along with the SEC and NCAA tournaments.
Here is the full breakdown of the key dates and opponents for the Gators in 2025.
Opening Series: Air Force, Feb. 14 to Feb. 16
SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala.: May 20 to May 25
Regionals: May 30 to June 2
Super Regionals: June 6 to June 9
College World Series in Omaha, Neb.: June 13 to June 23
Key Home Opponents
- Miami Hurricanes: Feb. 28 to March 2
- Georgia Bulldogs: March 21 to March 23
- Florida State Seminoles: March 25
- Vanderbilt Commodores: April 4 to April 6
- Arkansas Razorbacks: April 25 to April 27
Key Away Opponents
- Florida State Seminoles: March 11
- Tennessee Volunteers: March 14 to March 16 (College World Series champions)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs: April 18 to April 20
- Texas Longhorns May 9 to May 11 (new SEC opponent)
Neutral Site Opponents
- Florida State Seminoles in Jacksonville, Fla.: March 25 (FSU designated home team)
Key TV Dates (Subject to Change)
- On ESPN 2: vs. Florida State (April 8), at Mississippi State (April 19 and April 20)
- ESPN U: at Ole Miss (March 11), at Texas (May 9)
- ACC Network: at Florida State (March 11)
- ESPN+: at Stetson (Feb. 25), at UCF (May 4)
- Undetermined Channel: at Jacksonville (Feb. 18), neutral site vs Florida State (March 25)
- All remaining games are scheduled to be televised on SEC Network+
