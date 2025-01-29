Former Gators Championship-Winning Closer Joins Coaching Staff
A familiar face is making his return to the Florida Gators. The team announced on Wednesday that former closer Michael Byrne will join the coaching staff in 2025 as a student assistant coach.
"I am both honored and excited to be back in Orange & Blue in this new role," Byrne said. "Thank you to Sully for the opportunity to be a part of the staff, and I am looking forward to adding value to the organization in any way I can, both on and off the field."
According to Sullivan Bortner, the National Champion has not retired yet from professional and is currently a free agent. As he rehabs from an injury, he will work with pitchers on the staff.
Byrne first made his mark in Gainesville out of the bullpen from 2016 to 2018. In 88 appearances, he had a 1.88 ERA and made 35 saves, which is a program record.
He was a member of the Gators team that won the College World Series in 2018 - the first and only National Championship. He returned with the Gators to Omaha during his third and final year in 2018.
During his time at Florida, some notable accolades took home include the 2018 NCBWA Stopper of the Year, named First Team All-American (Baseball America, D1Baseball.com, NCBWA, Perfect Game) in 2018 and the 2018 All-SEC First Team.
The Orlando native was drafted out in the 14th round of the 2018 draft by the Cincinnati Reds. He spent his entire professional career with the organization before becoming a free agent in November.
In 174 minor league appearances, Byrne compiled a 4.10 ERA, 11 saves, a 1.32 WHIP and 267 strikeouts in 261 1/3 innings.