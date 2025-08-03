Former Gators Pitcher Makes Most of Pitching in Historic MLB Game
Hurston Waldrep certainly had one of the more unique ways of getting another shot at pitching in the Majors. Had Saturday gone as planned for the MLB Speedway Classic, the former Florida Gators pitcher would have stayed put in the minors.
However, a rainout in the bottom of the first inning turned all plans on their heads multiple times. First, Spencer Strider was going to pitch in his home state. Then, it was Austin Cox aiming to get a few innings for the team. Both plans literally and figuratively got washed away.
The team’s No. 4 prospect got a long-awaited call.
Waldrep said he found out that he was heading to Bristol around 11 p.m. Saturday. The original plan was for him to pitch for Triple-A Gwinnett, but instead, he was on the road at 5:15 a.m. and arrived at his destinated before 10.
That change in plan worked out in his favor. Let alone was he getting another shot at pitching in the Majors, but the Stripers were rained out down in Gwinnett.
He took the mound, having to give the Braves innings while also having to keep the Reds at bay.
“Yeah, to add to everything that was going on, I got here and they’re like, yeah, you got one out, runner on first and second. Oh, Elly De La Cruz is one second. He’s gonna steal third,” Waldrep said to Tom Verducci during the Fox Sports broadcast. “I was like, all right. Here we go. It was whatever. Just coming in the game, pitching in the game and being in the environment. That’s all it is.”
The last part of what he said is a mindset that has to be had when coming into this type of situation. Allow the situation to get too big, and you might not get the job done.
Waldrep didn’t just get his job done and give the Braves innings; he was dealing. He gave them 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out four. He looked composed. His delivery was consistent, and his splitter was lethal. All four of his punch-outs came on that pitch.
According to the Fox broadcast, it was the longest relief outing from a Braves pitcher in six years. In the effort, he earned his first career win as well and is the first MLB pitcher to win a game in Tennessee.
There was a long hesitation by the Braves to call him up. He struggled most of the year, and they tried every other avenue ahead of calling him up to pitch. Even when the plan was to call him up, they found a way to say, Never mind.
They reached a point where they needed him, and he made a case to stick around.
With the Braves' rotation woes, it would be logical to give him a shot during the upcoming Marlins series. The more options, the better, and it can serve as an audition for a rotation spot next season.
Waldrep spent one season with Florida as a junior, going 10-3 with a 4.16 ERA while making all 19 of his scheduled weekend starts. His 156 strikeouts in a single season rank second all-time in program history. He was named Second Team All-American by D1 Baseball and was selected to the 2023 Gainesville Regional All-Tournament team.
He helped lead them to an appearance in the College World Series, where they fell a win short of their second national championship.