Braves No. 4 Prospect Appointed Extra Player for Speedway Classic
The Atlanta Braves have added pitching help for the remainder of the MLB Speedway Classic. The team announced Sunday morning that right-hander and No. 4 prospect Hurston Waldrep was appointed as the extra player for the remainder of the game.
Infielder Jonathan Ornelas, the original appointee, has been sent back to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Waldrep finally makes his way back to the Major League roster in some capacity. A week ago, Atlanta Braves on SI received word that he was going to be called up to help bolster the rotation. However, trades ahead of the deadline to acquire Erick Fedde and Carlos Carrasco changed the plan.
If anything, the appointment helps confirm that he hasn’t been too far behind. It’s not guaranteed that he’ll pitch in the game, but he’s certainly an option to give them innings; perhaps, quality ones too.
Waldrep is coming off one of the best starts of his minor-league career. He pitched seven shutout innings, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out eight batters. In July, he had a 0.78 ERA in four starts.
He’s been one of those guys where, in theory, it was only a matter of time before he had a breakout stretch. However, it’s been a roller coaster for Waldrep during his time in the pros. He got his first shot at pitching in the majors last season. He made two starts, gave up 13 earned runs in a combined seven innings and then went on the injured list.
After his start on June 8, where he made it one-third of an inning, his ERA was 6.35. He was looking so far away from being ready for the Majors that the Braves put anyone in front of him in line that they could.
They gave fellow prospect Didier Fuentes a shot after one career Triple-A game, and after he wasn’t ready either, they tried bullpen days and acquired two other starting options.
Currently, the pitcher in the game for the Braves is left-hander Austin Cox, who got the start instead of Spencer Strider due to the weather delay. He pitched one-third of an inning, allowing an earned run before the game stopped again due to weather.
After trying to fill in waterlogged spots in the infield with piles of dirt, they opted to put the tarp back on and ultimately suspend play until the following day. In a way, it worked out in the prospect’s favor since he gets a chance to be on the team for at least one day.