Former Gators Pitcher Steps into Big Role at New SEC Program
After an underwhelming sophomore season with the Florida Gators, left-handed pitcher Cade Fisher has earned a big role heading into his first year as an Auburn Tiger.
With opening day on Friday, Fisher will take the mound for his new team, making it his second year in a row starting a season opener for an SEC program. Coming in as one of the top transfers in the portal, Fisher will have high expectations as a weekend starter for a team that lacked pitching in their previous season.
Last year, Auburn had a 5.94 team ERA, which ranked 143rd amongst D1 Baseball programs and second to last amongst SEC teams. Only Florida was worse. As well, Tigers pitchers who started five or more games combined for an ERA of 6.12. Of the five pitchers to start seven or more games for the Tigers in 2024, only two returned: Seniors Carson Myers and Conner McBride.
Auburn will now rely heavily on the former Gator, who has been said to be one of the most consistent strike throwers for the Tigers this offseason. Despite a down year last season, Fisher still would have led Auburn in strikeouts, finished tied for first in pitcher wins and accounted for the second most innings pitched. He was also just named the No.44 best collegiate MLB prospect by prospectslive.com, the only Tiger on the list.
The lefty was named a Freshman All-American by Perfect Game and was named the Freshman All-SEC Team as well. Fisher was a huge fan favorite and was expected to be one of the Gators' best pitchers in year two. Needing to replace star pitchers Brandon Sproat and Hurston Waldrep, Fisher was named Florida’s opening day guy, yet never was able to find success in his new starting role.
After going only two full innings and allowing six runs in Florida’s opener against St. Johns, Fisher’s struggles continued all season. He would finish the year with a 7.13 ERA, striking out 76 hitters through 59.1 innings yet allowing an opponent’s batting average of .282, 2nd highest on the team amongst pitchers with over 30 innings. He would be moved back to the bullpen mid-way through the season where he would provide a few good outings.
It was out of the bullpen where Fisher has found most of his career success so far. In his freshman season, he broke out as an important pen arm for Florida late into the season, appearing in five of the Gators’ six games at the College World Series. He would allow only three runs across 7 2/3 frames, finishing with a 3.52 ERA during his time in Omaha and becoming one of the bigger stories for Florida.
Now, just a season later, Fisher puts on a new SEC jersey, hoping to become the ace of a Tigers staff that is in need of quality arms. Though his first season as a starter was rocky, his strikeout stuff and improved precision seem to have given Auburn confidence in him settling into a rotation role.
If he can get back to producing like the exciting, Red Panda-loving reliever Gators fans fell in love with during their 2023 Omaha push, it will be safe to say Auburn will be more than happy with their pickup, finding a much-needed ace out of the portal.