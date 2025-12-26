Big 12 School Early Frontrunner for Gators Eugene Wilson III

News came out this past week that Florida Gators receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III intends to enter the transfer portal on Jan. 2, when it officially opens.

Many schools will try to sway him, but the early frontrunner to land his talents is the 2025 Big 12 champions, Texas Tech, On3’s Pete Nakos reported on Wednesday.

Wilson III is a former five-star prospect who battled multiple injuries in his three years in Gainesville, and did not impact games consistently as much as he had hoped.

He totaled 107 catches for 1,043 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns across 22 games played since 2023.

His best season as a Gator came as a true freshman. The shifty playmaker accounted for 538 yards and six touchdowns on 61 catches in his debut year.

Additionally, as a freshman, he had four straight games from the end of October to the midway point of November with at least one touchdown. It came against Georgia, Arkansas, LSU and Missouri, in which he hauled in 32 catches for 251 yards and five touchdowns.

However, this past season Wilson III struggled to find a foothold on the field. He ended with a career-low 239 receiving yards and three scores in eight games.

This is not the first time the Red Raiders have targeted a Gators wide receiver in the transfer portal.

Former Florida wideout Caleb Douglas transferred to Texas Tech heading into the 2024 season. Moreover, he has been one of their best receivers to date, totaling 1,723 yards and 13 touchdowns on 114 catches.

Wilson III is the fifth Gators receiver to enter the transfer portal this offseason. The other four to announce their plans to depart the program in the new year are Tank Hawkins, Naeshaun Montgomery, Aidan Mizell and Muizz Tounkara.

With these five expected to leave the program, new Gators head coach Jon Sumrall could consider bringing in several receivers in from the portal.

One name to potentially track is former Tulane receiver Shazz Preston. On3’s Hayes Fawcett posted on X on Friday that Preston would be entering the portal with one year of eligibility left.

BREAKING: Tulane starting WR Shazz Preston is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



He totaled 43 receptions for 723 yards and 4 TDs this season



The former Top 50 Recruit started his career at Alabama



Grad transfer with 1 year remaining https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/0frpMH8kbt — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 26, 2025

Florida also brought in a trio of receivers from the past recruiting cycle. The Gators signed four-star Davian Groce, 247Sports’ No. 52 overall player and No. 8 receiver in the 2026 class, and four-star Marquez Daniel, the No. 34 receiver in the 2026 class. They also signed four-star Justin Williams, 247Sports’ No. 193 overall prospect and No. 9 athlete.

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here. The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16.

