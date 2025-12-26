Starting DB to Transfer from Florida Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators are set to lose another starting defensive back as Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on Friday that rising senior defensive back Sharif Denson plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens on Jan. 2.

Denson, who started in 17 games across the last two seasons, will have one year of eligibility remaining.

BREAKING: Florida starting DB Sharif Denson is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



He’s totaled 95 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PD, 6.5 TFL, 2 sacks, & 1 FF in his time with the Gators



Repped by @AiC_Athletes https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/oovaSkivc2 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 26, 2025

A four-star recruit in the class of 2023, Denson spent his freshman season as a reserve defensive back and special teams contributor before emerging as a key player in the Gators' secondary at the Star position.

Splitting time with Aaron Gates in 2024, Denson started six games and recorded 37 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble. He added 53 tackles and two tackles for loss in 2025, starting 11 of 12 games as Gates suffered a season-ending shoulder injury four games into the season.

Denson is the fifth Florida defensive back with reported plans to enter the portal, following safety Jordan Castell, safety Josiah Davis, corner Teddy Foster and corner Jamroc Grimsley, and second starting defensive back, following Castell.

He is the 23rd different Gator to depart from the program, joining fellow notable players in quarterback DJ Lagway, receiver Aidan Mizell, receiver Eugene Wilson III, linebacker Grayson Howard, tight end Hayden Hansen and defensive lineman Michai Boireau.

While Florida has lost multiple contributors, the Gators have also retained multiple contributors including linebackers Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles. While not announced, Florida is also reported to have retained edge rusher LJ McCray, linebacker Jaden Robinson and center Jason Zandamela-Popa.

Florida is still actively working to retain receivers Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson and running back Jadan Baugh, who recently met with new head coach Jon Sumrall, new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and new running backs coach Chris Foster.

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

