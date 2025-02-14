Former Gators OF Projected to Be a Top Player in MLB at His Position
Heading into year two at the big-league level, former Florida Gators outfielder Wyatt Langford is projected to be one of the most impactful left fielders in MLB.
Fangraphs’ 2025 season projections have Langford projected to have a wins above replacement (WAR) amongst left fielders at 3.4.
While it would be a step back from his 3.9 WAR in 2024, it would still be the fourth-highest ranking 20th among all outfielders. He received higher WAR projections than seven of the 14 outfielders to play in the all-star game last year, as well as big names such as second-year star Jackson Chourio and former Tampa Bay Rays all-star Randy Arozarena.
In his rookie campaign, Langford hit .253 with a .740 OPS and 16 home runs, the expectations are higher for the former Gators slugger. Langford is predicted to improve statistically in almost every category as well. He is also projected to hit at the top of a Rangers lineup with a 58.5% chance to make the playoffs, according to Fangraphs.
Fangraphs has Langford projected to hit .264 with a .787 OPS and 21 home runs in the upcoming season. Langford is projected to finish top 12 in home runs, runs, runs batted in, stolen bases and slugging amongst left fielders. Langford’s projected WAR would be third on the Rangers behind two all-stars in Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. So he is expected to see improvement offensively despite the slightly lower WAR.
This projected WAR would be the highest a Rangers outfielder since Adolis Garcia in 2023 (4.2). Among Gators in MLB not named Pete Alonso, it would be the best since Jonathan India’s rookie of the year campaign in 2021. India finished with a 4.1 WAR that season.
Langford’s projected WAR is higher than any other active Gator in the MLB. Though 14 former Florida players appeared on an MLB roster last season, none are projected to reach over a 3.0 WAR in 2025 other than Langford. Mets slugger Pete Alonso is only projected to finish with a 2.5 WAR this season. He’s had at least a 3.0 WAR in four out of his five non-COVID seasons. Last season, the one year he didn’t, he finished with a 2.6 WAR.
India (2.2), Jacob Young (2.1) and Harrison Bader (1.0) round out the Gators projected to have a WAR of 1.0 or higher.