Former Gators Star, Royals Top Prospect Wasting No Time in Triple-A
The Kansas City Royals wanted to see how well former Florida Gators two-way star Jac Caglianone could handle Triple-A. So far, there's no difference in how he handled Double-A.
After taking a game to adjust to the new level, he had himself a two-hit game on Wednesday before hitting a home run in back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday. His shot on Friday was a three-run home run to open scoring in the top of the first inning in Salt Lake City.
In four games so far, he's batting .313 with a 1.021 OPS with those aforementioned home runs and five RBIs. It took fewer than 40 games to get himself to the highest level of the minor leagues. If he gets a handle on that level quickly, it begs the question of when the Royals will want to see him in Kansas City, Mo.
In 38 Double-A games, he batted .322 with a .947 OPS, nine home runs and 43 RBIs. He's hitting the ball hard - one of which came off the bat at 121 mph - and having no trouble hitting it hard where they ain't.
Caglianone holds the record for most home runs in a season (35) and home runs in a career (75) for the Gators. He won multiple awards and was drafted sixth overall by the Royals in 2024. While with the Gators, the program reached the College World Series in back-to-back seasons and was a win away from a second National Championship in 2023. Caglianone is the Royals' top prospect (as a first baseman and outfielder) and the No. 10 prospect in MLB.
His historic run for the Gators in 2024 carried over into Spring Training. In 14 games of Cactus League play, Caglianone had a slash line of.500/.609/1.167 with three home runs, three doubles and seven RBIs.
It's only a matter of time before the Royals give him a shot. Only one of their outfielders has an OPS above .636 and they've lost three of their last four series. An excellent pitching staff has kept them in the American League Central race and in a wild card spot. However, they have a chance to complement that performance on the mound with a big bat.