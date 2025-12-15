Florida Gators 2026 Transfer Portal Tracker

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As a new era begins for the Florida Gators under head coach Jon Sumrall, some players from the Billy Napier era have decided to depart from the program.

While most coaches flip rosters in this day and age, Sumrall explained his first recruiting task at Florida would be to retain players on the roster.

"Roster building. It starts with our current team. I just got the chance to meet with those guys. Retention in these days of the college football world is the most important thing to build a team," he said on Dec. 1. "We need those guys to stay, and that's the first recruiting effort I have."

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall is entering his first season with the program. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

However, that does not mean Florida won't see any attrition, including some departures from key pieces.

The Gators saw its first portal departure announcement on Dec. 8 (wide receiver Muizz Tounkara) and saw its first extensive portal movements with five announced departures on Dec. 15, including starting quarterback DJ Lagway and starting safety Jordan Castell.

As a result, Sumrall knows he will have to use the portal to succeed at Florida.

"We will use the transfer portal. If you've studied my rosters the last couple years, I haven't had the resources to keep very many of my good players. They all end up getting poached. So I've had to embrace the transfer portal probably more than most, maybe even more than I'd like to at times, by necessity. But we will use the portal to enhance our team and to supplement where there may be holes or deficiencies."

Here's a list of all of Florida's departures and additions. All transfer portal news from Florida Gators on SI can be read on the recruiting page of the site. The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16.

This story will be updated as more announcements are made.

Departures (7, 5 on Scholarship)

*Denotes walk-on

Arrivals (0)

Targets of Note (0)

