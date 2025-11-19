Former Gators Star Pete Alonso Headlines MLB Free Agency
Former Florida Gators slugger Pete Alonso will cash in on his monster season (38 home runs, 126 runs batted in). However, there is a good chance that it will not be as a member of the New York Mets.
The 30-year-old first baseman has spent his entire seven-year career in Queens, earning five All-Star nods, a Silver Slugger, Rookie of the Year, and two Home Run Derby titles. Now, with several teams looking to add power to their offense, Alonso could be the most sought-after hitter in free agency.
Gainesville's Gift to the World
After leaving H.B. Plant High School in Tampa, Alonso chose the Gators. In his first year at Florida, Alonso took a leading role like Taylor Gushee and future Mets teammate Harrison Bader. During that freshman season, in 197 at-bats, he hit four home runs with an OPS of .719.
Despite his size, the towering first baseman managed just four home runs that year. That summer, Alonso played in the Northwoods League, gaining comfort in his plate approach. By his junior year, he found his power swing and set his eyes on the majors. His manager, Kevin O'Sullivan, offered nothing but praise.
“Our season is shorter, and you get into a three-week rut, and that’s a big part of the season,” O’Sullivan said. “And the hitting tool comes before the power tool. I’ll say this about Pete: he was one of those hitters where everybody stopped what they were doing to watch when he came to the plate."
During Alonso's time with the Mets, the team made the playoffs twice, reaching as far as the National League Championship Series, where they fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers. As his future is now uncertain, teams are eager to acquire Alonso. USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale predicted a new home for the veteran.
“David Stearns, Mets president of baseball operations, was ready to let Alonso walk last year. Despite Alonso's monster year, they still missed the playoffs, making it easier to move on. They now prioritize defense—or as Stearns says, 'run prevention'—and are expected to let him leave unless a deal is irresistible. GMs predict Alonso’s perfect fit might be the Red Sox.”
Alonso is not a strong defensive first baseman. He lacks range, agility, and throwing accuracy. While the Mets love his bat, he struggles with fielding, and he doesn’t seem content becoming a full-time designated hitter.
Overview
Over a decade ago, Alonso began his path in Gainesville. Since then, he has exceeded expectations by achieving so much before reaching ten years of service time. Now, he will command a nine-digit payday and security.