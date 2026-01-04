Florida Gators A Team To Watch For Top Transfer Wide Receiver

The Florida Gators are being linked to another wide receiver in the portal currently, this time being Georgia Tech transfer Isiah Canion.

Canion, who spent the past two seasons with the Yellow Jackets under new Gators offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, quickly became one of the top available receivers this cycle after officially entering Saturday. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound wideout caught 39 passes for 563 yards and four touchdowns in two years with Georgia Tech.

Florida is one of four reported early teams to watch in his recruitment, per Pete Nakos. While Nakos mentions Georgia, Texas A&M and Ohio State as other schools possibly in the mix, the new Gators staff has a strong connection with the wideout.

Not only did Canion spend the past two seasons under the new Florida playcaller Faulkner, but he also worked closely with the Gators' most recent hire, Inside receivers coach Trent McKnight.

“Credit to Coach McKnight, the development he's had with (Canion), I mean he brought it up mid-season, he's like, I really think this guy's got a chance to be a league player,” Faulkner said ahead of the Yellow Jackets' 2025 season. “He looks great, he's a big, strong kid and can run, extremely smart, so we're excited about him.”

Though Canion has a familiarity with Florida’s staff, the Gators will have to fend off some premier programs that will likely aggressively pursue the highly-rated transfer. The Georgia native also has ties with a member of the Bulldogs staff, Jay Crawford, who was Georgia Tech’s wide receivers coach and listed as Canion’s primary recruiter when he would flip to the Yellow Jackets from Notre Dame late in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

“I came on a late visit and the people here, I really fell in love with it,” Canion said on why he ended up choosing Georgia Tech.

An addition of the talented big-play receiver would be huge for a Florida team that dealt with heavy attrition from the unit since the portal opened, seeing seven receivers from the 2025 roster enter the portal already. However, the Gators were able to retain the star freshman duo of Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III, giving the starting group some stability heading into 2026.

“We will get elite skill players here.” Coach Sumrall said about his staff’s team-building approach. “We will use the transfer portal…we will use the portal to enhance our team and to supplement where there may be holes or deficiencies.”

Florida has been linked to multiple other transfer receiver options, with Canion’s teammate Bailey Stockton reported to be currently in Gainesville for a visit, along with Wake Forest transfer Micah Mays. Though both are talented players, Canion becomes a much higher priority.

While no visit is currently set up, expect Florida’s staff to work hard in getting Canion on campus as soon as they continue to be aggressive this portal cycle. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

More From Florida Gators on SI