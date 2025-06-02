Former Gators Star, Royals Top Prospect Gets Highly Awaited Call Up
The Kansas City Royals finally bite and reportedly call up former Florida Gators two-way star Jac Caglianone. The move isn't official yet, but sources have told ESPN's Jeff Passan that he's heading to the show.
This move comes less than a week after the Royals had tried to make clear that they weren't going to be calling him up so soon. A change of heart happened quickly. When he's batting .319 with a 1.093, six home runs and 13 RBIs in 12 games, it's tempting to give him a shot.
He had been crushing it for 38 games in Double-A before getting the call, and he's shown no time was needed to adjust to the next level. He will join a Royals team that's 31-29 on the season. They're eight games back of the Detroit Tigers for first place in the American League Central, but they're only one game back of a Wild Card spot. He'll provide some offensive support that a strong pitching staff has been needing.
The Royals .659 team OPS is 26th in MLB. They're also last in home runs with 34 total on the season. The outfield position has been one of the weakest parts of the lineup. Only two Royals outfielders have an OPS even over .600 - Kyle Isbel (.698) and hello former Gator Jonathan India (.628). Isbel is the only player at the position with a slugging percentage over .400. They released Hunter Renfroe on May 28.
As they abandon one of their starting outfielders, they make room for another to jump in for the long haul. Caglianone primarily played first base for the Gators, but that position is currently filled by Vinnie Pasquantino, the teams leader in home runs.
If he joins the team right away, he'll make his debut in the upcoming road series against the St. Louis Cardinals that starts on Tuesday.
Caglianone holds the record for most home runs in a season (35) and home runs in a career (75) for the Gators. He won multiple awards and was drafted sixth overall by the Royals in 2024. While with the Gators, the program reached the College World Series in back-to-back seasons and was a win away from a second National Championship in 2023. Caglianone is the Royals' top prospect (as a first baseman and outfielder) and the No. 10 prospect in MLB.