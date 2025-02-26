Freshman Jackson Barberi to Make First Start
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- While the Florida Gators baseball team rely on a core group of veterans in its weekend rotation, head coach Kevin O’Sullivan is turning to a true freshman for the team's Wednesday matchup against North Florida.
Highly-touted true freshman Jackson Barberi is set to make his first career start against the Ospreys, the program announced Wednesday.
Florida’s matchup against UNF is slated to start around 6:30 p.m. and will be streamed via ESPN+.
This won’t be the Snellville, Ga., native’s first appearance of the season, though. In the Gators' season-opening win over Air Force on Feb. 14, Barberi threw one inning, fanning two of the three batters he faced.
“And then Barberi, you just got a short glimpse of, you know, what we feel about him,” O’Sullivan said after his debut. “I mean, his stuff was really good tonight."
He also got a call from the bullpen in the Gators' most-recent three-game series against Dayton. Against the Flyers, Barberi accounted for three outs — one being a strikeout — and gave up two hits. The righty has yet to allow any runs this season and has looked fairly comfortable on the mound when he’s been out there.
Other Freshmen Producing for the Gators
Despite having scattered sophomores, juniors and seniors all around, there are a pair of true freshmen outside of Barber that have made their collegiate debuts in pitcher Aidan King and first baseman Brendan Lawson.
The two are off to scorching starts.
King has already had his name called four times this season. In seven innings of work, he has given up two runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out nine with a 1.29 ERA. One of the go-to pitches from King has been his lively fastball that has lived around the mid-90s so far.
In addition to the strong display on the mound from Barberi and King, the Gators have themselves a legitimate weapon in the box as well in Lawson. The Toronto native made a pretty big commitment moving all the way to the Sunshine State, but it’s been a great payoff for the Gators so far.
Lawson was on a five-game hit streak before Tuesday night’s win against Stetson and is currently batting .296 on the year. He’s produced 10 RBIs, two doubles, a home run and five walks for his team this season.
The lefty batter also just recently hit his first home run as a Gators, a grand slam in the third inning of Saturday's game against Dayton, sparking Florida to an 11-1 win.
One of the biggest reasons he’s been so effective is his eye at the plate and composure as a hitter.
“His zone control is exceptional, especially for a young hitter,” O’Sullivan said.
And as a result of his dominance in the five games leading up to the game against Stetson, he was named SEC Freshman of the Week.
It’s early into the 2025 campaign, but nonetheless, these three have still shown their talents despite their relative inexperience at the college level.