Freshman Jackson Barberi to Make First Start

FINAL: #Gators 7, Air Force 0



FR Jackson Barberi with the strikeout to end things.



Liam Peterson: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 11 K (career-high).



Brody Donay with a HR, Cade Kurland with 3 RBIs.



Double-header tomorrow beginning at 1 p.m.