Gators 1B Brendan Lawson Named SEC Freshman of the Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Fresh off a stellar week in which he hit his first career home run, Florida Gators freshman first baseman Brendan Lawson on Monday was named of the two SEC Players of the Week, the conference announced.
Lawson joins Auburn's Bub Terrell with the accolade.
After a slow start at the plate to start his career, Lawson broke out in the Gators' weekend series against Dayton. In Saturday's contest, the freshman hit a grand slam to put UF ahead 5-0 in the third inning.
“It feels good to get out of the way,” Lawson said. “I was just looking for anything in the zone. I didn’t really think he had anything super special that could beat me.”
Between Tuesday's win at Jacksonville and the three-game sweep of the Flyers, in which Florida won every game over Dayton by run-rule, Lawson went 6-for-15 at the plate with a team-high nine RBIs with at least one RBI recorded in every game.
“His zone control is exceptional, especially for a young hitter,” head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said Saturday of Lawson. “He's got a slow heart rate. Doesn't seem to ever get too excited. The game doesn't speed up on him. He doesn't chase out of the zone very much. He's an advanced hitter and I think I've said that even before the season started."
Defensively, Lawson shined as well with a 1.000 fielding percentage across 31 chances at first base.
Lawson is the second UF player to earn a conference accolade this season after Brody Donay, who was the SEC's player of the week last week after hitting home runs in three-straight games to open the season.