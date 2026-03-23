Gators Baseball HC Kevin O'Sullivan Calls Out Team's Energy After Series Loss to Alabama

It's to say Florida Gators baseball head coach Kevin O'Sullivan was not happy with the team's performance across its series against Alabama, which was capped off by a 14-7 loss on Sunday that clinched a three-game sweep for the Crimson Tide.

In his postgame radio interview, O'Sullivan kept it blunt, criticizing the team's energy while saying he could not remember a "weekend as disappointing as this one."

"We can’t be running up and down the dugout for nine innings trying to get these guys motivated... It’s their responsibility," O'Sullivan said. "It's a privilege to play at the University of Florida.

"Do I have to bring my pom poms to every game while I'm trying to manage the game or any of the other coaches? It's the players' responsibility. That's probably the most disappointing part of this whole thing."

Four straight walks in the 7th. Florida on the verge of being swept.



Safe to say Kevin O’Sullivan is not happy. pic.twitter.com/hiO9isKiVA — Nick Marcinko (@marcinko_nick) March 22, 2026

Following a last week's sweep against South Carolina and a confidence-boosting 10-1 win over Stetson on Tuesday, Florida entered its first road series of the season with high hopes and plenty of confidence. Instead, the Gators arguably had its worst series in recent memory, including the 1-11 start in SEC play last year.

On Friday, the Gators were no-hit for the first time since 1963, while ace Liam Peterson gave up a season-high nine hits and six earned runs in only five innings as Florida lost 6-0. Saturday was not much better as Aidan King also lasted just five innings, giving up four earned runs while walking four batters, and Jackson Barberi gave up two earned runs in 1 2/3 innings as Florida fell 8-4.

On Sunday, Florida blew a 4-0 lead as relievers Ernesto Lugo-Canchola, Russell Sandefer, Joshua Whritenour and Luke McNeillie combined to give up 13 earned runs in just 2 2/3 innings of work.

The bats were not much better as Florida went a combined 13-for-94 at the plate,

"Getting no-hit on Friday night. We were just very passive. We weren't aggressive," O'Sullivan said. "... We got a below-average start yesterday... Then today, we had a rested pen that, quite frankly, execution-wise, I have no answers for it. All of them have been throwing good until today."

Florida's lackluster performances also come after Peterson on Sunday gave a pregame speech in the dugout in an attempt to boost the energy. O'Sullivan said that while the team started off Sunday great, but the energy quickly went away.

Alabama hit two two-run home runs across the fifth and sixth innings to the game, while a Brady Neal grand slam in the sixth completely flipped the momentum in favor of Alabama. That grand slam, fresh off testy moments between the two teams throughout the weekend, also resulted in Florida infielder Sam Miller being ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct after exchanging pleasantries with Justin LeBron, who was on base during Neal's home run.

"Unfortunately, we can’t schedule every game at Condron Ballpark," O'Sullivan said. "We're going to have to learn to play on the road... It’s their responsibility to bring the energy. These guys are 18,19, 20, 21, 22 years old. We prepare them before the game. We go over the scouting reports. Everything's there for them... It's their responsibility (to bring energy). It's really that simple."

Alabama's Justin Lebron was not happy with this hit by pitch. His teammate Brady Neal hit a grand slam on the next pitch



Florida third baseman Sam Miller was ejected while jawing with Lebron during the home run trot



(h/t @11point7) pic.twitter.com/WNjxbXQKzb — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 22, 2026

Florida, now 19-6 on the season and 3-3 in SEC play, will quickly need to find energy and move on from this weekend's performance with a game against FSU in Jacksonville on Tuesday and a weekend series at Arkansas beginning on Friday.

"Disappointing is an understatement. We’re going to figure out how tough we are this week," O'Sullivan said. "Florida State and Arkansas. I'm looking forward to the week, and I'm looking forward to seeing which guys are going to bring energy."