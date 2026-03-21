Gators Baseball Suffers Historic Loss at Alabama

The Florida Gators entered its first weekend SEC series of the 2026 season after sweeping South Carolina last week and taking care of business against Stetson on Tuesday. Instead, Florida suffered a historic 6-0 defeat in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama pitcher Tyler Fay recorded a 132-pitch no-hitter against the Gators, marking Alabama's first no-hitter since 1972 and the Crimson Tide's first solo no-hitter since 1942. Meanwhile, the loss marked the first time Florida has had zero hits in a game since 1963, a seven-inning no-hitter by Jacksonville's Tom McMillan.

Fay recorded 13 strike outs and only two walks in his outing, marking Florida's first SEC loss and fourth total of the season.

"Obviously, he was locating all of his pitches, changing speeds, throwing the ball on both sides," head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said. "Our guys kept complaining about the strike zone, but I think the umpire did a really good job behind the plate, to be quite honest with you.

"Certainly, we’ve got to learn from it. We can’t blame an umpire; I know that. So, we’re going to have to regroup and get them ready to play tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Gators' ace Liam Peterson went just five innings, giving up six earned runs on nine hits and two walks against just four strikeouts. The six earned runs is the most Peterson's allowed in a single game since 2024.

Florida's shocking no-hit loss comes after O'Sullivan praised the team's mindset after an emotional and tightly-battled three-game sweep over South Carolina and a 10-1 drubbing of Stetson on Tuesday. O'Sullivan also detailed the difficulties of playing on the road in the SEC after Alabama themselves suffered a three-game sweep on the road at Kentucky.

"It is different on the road. That's why home records always seem to be better than the road records. But, if you want to be a team that wins the league, you have to win on the road," he said. "And it's not easy. They're (Alabama) coming off a weekend where they probably felt like they did not play their best baseball. So, I know their coach, and he's a really good coach. He's going to have his guys ready to play. We're going to have to answer the bell."

Now, Florida turns its attention to Saturday, hoping to save the series with sophomore Aidan King on the mound. King is 3-1 on the season with a 0.00 ERA, giving up just 19 hits while striking out 26 batters in 23 1/3 innings.

"We're going to have to regroup and get them ready to play tomorrow," O'Sullivan said. "Obviously, it’s disappointing, but it’s one game. But the competitive spirit was a lot to be desired tonight.”