Former Gators Baseball Star Named to All-MiLB Prospect First Team
A season that saw Jac Caglianone make headlines for much of the season has culminated in him receiving a top honor for his performance in Minor League Baseball this season. The former Florida Gators two-way star was named to the All-MiLB Prospect First Team this week.
While he has yet to adjust to big league pitching, he gave arms in the minors fits. In 66 minor league games, he batted .337 with a 1.025 OPS, 20 home runs, 72 RBIs and 34 total extra-base hits.
His stats were better across the board with Triple-A Omaha compared to the damage he made with Double-A Northwest Arkansas. His efforts gave him some of the biggest buzz around any prospect during the opening months of the season.
With the lackluster performance of the Royals' offense, particularly in the outfield, it built hype for what Caglianone could bring to the table. Unfortunately, he’s not quite there yet. In 62 games, he batted .157 with a .532 OPS with seven home runs and 18 RBIs.
Caglianone holds the record for most home runs in a season (35) and home runs in a career (75) for the Gators. He won multiple awards and was drafted sixth overall by the Royals in 2024.
While with the Gators, the program reached the College World Series in back-to-back seasons and was a win away from a second National Championship in 2023. Caglianone is the Royals' top prospect (as a first baseman and outfielder) and the No. 10 prospect in MLB.
He was one of three members of the 2023 team that began to truly make headlines in 2025. Pitcher Hurston Waldrep got his chance to get back to the Majors with the Atlanta Braves and managed to earn a rotation spot the rest of the way. He is now in position to be in the rotation for 2026.
Meanwhile, Brandon Sproat made his Major League debut this season. He is currently the New York Mets' No. 5 prospect in the system. Once he got called up, he finished out the season with the team, making four starts in September.