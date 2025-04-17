Gators Baseball Legend, Royals Top Prospect Joins Elite Company
Former Florida Gators two-way star and Kansas City Royals top prospect Jac Caglianone found another way to make history in his your pro ball career. According to Topps, he became just the fifth player to ever hit a ball with an exit velocity of 121 mph.
There isn't a list of the other four players together. However, by piecing together Statcast information from MLB.com articles and highlight videos, it can be concluded that the four other players are New York Yankees outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, Atlanta Braves rigth fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz.
He hasn't even made his Major League debut, and he's found himself in some phenomenal company. Three of those players (Judge 2x, Stanton and Acuña) have won at least one MVP award in their careers and those same three players have made at least four All-Star teams.
While he's slowed down a bit in his last four games - he's 1-for-15 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs - his vision at the plate has been unreal. It already was a when and not an if he would reach the Majors this season after a strong Spring Training, and highlights like these only make a case to fast track it.
In 11 games with Double-A Northwest Arkansa, Caglianone has a slashline of .244/.321/.489 with three home runs and 15 RBIs.
Even as just a first baseman, he's not expected to pitch any time soon, he’s the No. 21 prospect in MLB.com’s top 100. What you saw in Gainesville wasn’t because he had an aluminum bat. He’s doing just as well with a maple or birch wood stick.
Caglianone holds the record for most home runs in a season (35) and home runs in a career (75) for the Gators. He won multiple awards and was drafted sixth overall by the Royals in 2024. While with the Gators, the program reached the College World Series in back-to-back season and was a win a way from a second National Championship in 2023.