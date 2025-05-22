Gators Fall to Ole Miss in SEC Tournament
HOOVER, Ala.-- The Florida Gators baseball team will now have to wait and see if its resume is good enough to host an NCAA Regional after falling, 3-1, to Ole Miss on Wednesday's second-round matchup in the SEC Tournament.
While Florida held Ole Miss scoreless in seven of the eight innings the Rebels went to bat, all it took was a three-run fourth inning for the Gators to take the loss. An RBI double from Isaac Humphrey plated one, while a single from Campbell Smithwick plus an error in right field plated two more.
The Gators did get a small answer in the fifth inning when Ashton Wilson scored on a throwing error, but that was all the damage on the scoreboard Florida's offense did.
The one run scored is Florida's smallest total in a game since its 7-1 loss to USF on May 6.
Florida had its chances, though, with nine total runners in scoring position. However, the Gator bats were cold, going 0-for-9 in those opportunities while stranding five baserunners.
Entering the SEC Tournament, the Gators were considered strong contenders to host an NCAA Regional but had yet to clinch hosting duties. Tuesday's win over South Carolina added to Florida's resume, which included six-straight series wins to end the season, with two coming against top five opponents.
However, Wednesday's loss makes hosting an NCAA Regional, once again, out of Florida's control and puts the decision in the hands of the committee.
The NCAA Selection Show is on Monday at noon with regional play set to begin the following Friday.