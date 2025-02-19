Gators vs FAMU Postponed Due to Weather, Rescheduled Date Announced
The Florida Gators baseball game against the FAMU Rattlers has been postponed due to inclement weather. The was scheduled for Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.
The matchup has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 19, at 6:30 p.m. in Gainesville. According to the Florida Gators website, all purchased tickets for the postponed game will remain valid for the rescheduled contest on March 19.
With that game pushed back, the Gators look ahead to a weekend series against Dayton that starts Friday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Games two and three are set for Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 12 p.m. with all games airing on SEC Network+.
Florida is coming off a 10-4 win over Jacksonville on Tuesday night. They picked up their first road win of the season.
They’re 4-0 to start the year. Their first weekend series saw them sweep Air Force to open the season.