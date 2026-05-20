Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Blue Jays-Yankees, Mets-Nationals, and More)

We're now two months into the MLB season, and teams are starting to separate in the standings. That means for teams like the Toronto Blue Jays, who have gotten off to disappointing starts, it's time to find some momentum before the season gets out of hand.

Let's dive into my best MLB bets for tonight's action, including a wager on the Blue Jays as they're set to take on the Yankees, facing an 0-2 deficit in their four-game AL East series.

MLB Best Bets Today

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Marlins +162 vs. Braves

Mets/Nationals OVER 9.5 (-115)

Blue Jays/Yankees UNDER 8 (-110)

Braves vs. Marlins Prediction

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I wrote about why I'm putting $20 on the Marlins to pull off the upset:

I wouldn't be surprised if we see some level of regression from Chris Sale, who is getting the start for the Braves tonight. He has a 1.96 ERA, but a 3.24 FIP, which tells me he hasn't pitched as well as his ERA would indicate. Tonight, he'll face a Marlins team that has been solid against left-handed pitchers this season. Their OPS improves from .700 when facing righties to .715 when facing lefties.

Let's take a shot on them pulling off the upset as home underdogs tonight.

Pick: Marlins +162

Mets vs. Nationals Prediction

I have $30 on the OVER between the Mets and Nationals:

No team in the Majors has been better against left-handed pitchers than the Washington Nationals, who have an OPS of .798 and a wRC+ of 126 against lefties. They'll take on Zach Thornton tonight, a left-handed pitcher who will be making his MLB debut. The Nationals should be able to get to him, but that's not enough for me to bet on them to win this game. Washington is rolling with Zack Littell on the mound, and he has a 6.10 ERA and a 7.71 FIP.

That leads me to the conclusion that the OVER is the bet to place in this NL East duel.

Pick: OVER 9.5 (-115)

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Prediction

We have a pitching duel between two great young pitchers on tap for tonight. Trey Yesavage gets the start for the Blue Jays with a 1.40 ERA, while Cam Schlittler of the Yankees sports an ERA of 1.35. I'm surprised we have a total set at 8 with these two pitchers on the mound and with the Blue Jays' offense ranking 27th in wRC+ over the past 30 days.

Let's bet on this being a low-scoring game.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-110)

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUSDYW to earn up to a 10 100% Boosts when you sign up and make your first wager with the online sportsbook.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!