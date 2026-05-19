Gators Land Top 100 WR Over Georgia, LSU Among Others

The Florida Gators on Tuesday added another key piece to its 2027 recruiting class by receiving a commitment from Port Charlotte (Fla.) four-star receiver Elias Pearl over Florida State, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina and Ole Miss.

Pearl (5-11, 185 pounds) is rated as the No. 9 receiver and No. 55 overall recruit in the 2027 recruiting cycle, according to Rivals. He is now Florida's third four-star receiver commit after Tramond Collins, who is rated as the No. 4 athlete in the class by Rivals, and Anthony Jennings, Rivals' No. 205 overall recruit.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Elias Pearl has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals



The 5’11 185 WR chose the Gators over Georgia, Florida State, LSU, and Ole Miss



“Dreams come true you just have to stay consistent and be all in.”https://t.co/ZFQn8AIuxo pic.twitter.com/yhdvAZ8NQ4 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 19, 2026

Pearl's interest in Florida has been notable since Jon Sumrall took over the program in December, with Pearl visiting campus four times since his hiring, the most of any program in the country. He is set to return to campus for an official visit on May 28.

Despite already having three commits at the position, Florida may not be done adding receivers to its class. Florida holds predictions to land four-star Amare Patterson, although the Gators' chances to add Patterson seemingly lessened as they pursued Pearl.

The Gators have also made considerable efforts to flip five-star Easton Royal from Texas and will host Royal, five-star Eric McFarland, four-star Jamarin Simmons, four-star Trenton Yancey, four-star Lawrence Britt and four-star Julius Jones Jr. for official visits this summer, according to On3/Rivals.

Simmons and Yancey, who has Florida in his top 10, will visit on June 4, while Royal, McFarland and Britt are slated to visit on June 11. Jones Jr., who has Florida in his top eight, will visit on June 18.

Additionally, the Gators are in a position to add more to the class before the summer official visit slate begins, with three-star safety Loia Valade, who is predicted to choose Florida, set to announce his decision on May 27. Florida joins Auburn, Miami and Texas A&M as the finalists.

The Gators also hold various predictions to land four-star receiver Amare Patterson, four-star edge rusher Frederick Ards III, four-star defensive lineman Tyler Alexander and three-star corner Kamauri Whitfield, but things appear to be cooling down with Patterson and Alexander as Florida adds other pieces at those positions to the class.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as fifth nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite, with a strong chance to push for a top-three class over the summer.

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