Gators Freshman OF Cash Strayer's Injury Timeline Revealed

After exiting Saturday's win over No. 4 Arkansas with a hand injury as a result of being hit by a pitch, the Florida Gators now know how long freshman outfielder Cash Strayer will be out.

Strayer, who has started 26 of 29 games for Florida while primarily playing right field, is set to miss three to four weeks with a fracture in his right hand, the SEC Network broadcast crew announced during Sunday's rubber match.

After being removed from Saturday's 7-4 series-clinching win due to swelling, Strayer had an X-ray and was considered doubtful heading into Sunday's game, according to 247 Sports' Hunter Delauder.

In his true freshman campaign, Strayer is .267 with three home runs and 22 RBIs. As one of the more consistent bats in the lineups and headlining Florida's talented freshmen class, Strayer has been quick to receive praise from head coach Kevin O'Sullivan and his teammates. After hitting a walk-off sacrifice flyout to open SEC play, Strayer's maturity as a young player was emphasized.

"In order to play as a freshman at this level, number one, you have to be talented enough. But your baseball IQ has got to be high," O'Sullivan said. "You have to be very mature, and most of the young men that have success as freshmen are very even-keeled. They do not get too high; they do not get too low. Like I said, they have instincts."

As Strayer misses time, Florida is expected to turn to veteran reserve Ashton Wilson, who replaced Strayer on Saturday and got the start in right field on Sunday, while freshman Jacob Kendall and reserve Hayden Yost provide depth. Wilson, best-known for his heroics during the 2024 Stillwater Regional, went 1-for-3 on Saturday, recording his first hit of the season.

In addition to Strayer, freshman infielder Colton Schwarz exited Saturday's game after taking a swing in the eighth inning. He reportedly is dealing with a back issue after his back locked up on Friday night and flared up on Saturday. It is unclear when he will return.

Florida currently leads Arkansas, 6-2, in the sixth inning of Sunday's game, with the Gators looking to complete the sweep over the Razorbacks. A win would give the Gators a 6-3 start in SEC play after sweeping South Carolina two weeks ago and getting swept at Alabama last week.

The Gators face Jacksonville on Tuesday before facing Ole Miss at home for a three-game series beginning on Thursday.