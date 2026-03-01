Gators HC Kevin O'Sullivan Provides Injury Update on P Aidan King

The Florida Gators baseball team on Saturday had what looked on the outside to be a major injury scare with star pitcher Aidan King, who was removed from the win over Miami after just 2 1/3 innings after a trainer looked at his right arm.

Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan gave a positive update on the sophomore after the team's 8-4 series-clinching win over the Hurricanes, saying that he was simply dealing with cramps in his forearm and that the team "didn't want to take any chances" by leaving him in. King is not expected to miss any future starts.

"It's unfortunate that Aidan went out," O'Sullivan said, via College Baseball Central's Andrew Riedell. "... It's been a bit chilly up in Gainesville, and this was the first time that he's pitched in humidity. He was probably going to continue to cramp up the entire night. It was more precautionary than anything."

King was in the midst of another strong start, allowing one hit with three strikeouts and all three of Miami's runs being unearned, but one walk and two hit batters proved to be enough. His last pitch hit Miami's Daniel Cuvet in the helmet on a 2-2 count.

He was dealing with cramping in his middle finger and lower forearm, which was causing him to have trouble gripping his fastball, according to 247 Sports' Hunter DeLauder.

Miami 3B Daniel Cuvet gets drilled in the head with a fastball from Aidan King



Looks to be up and okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pmyAkJEkl5 — Sebastian Font (@S_Font_Sports) March 1, 2026

In King's place, relievers Ricky Reeth, Ernesto Lugo-Canchola and Joshua Whritenour kept Miami's bats at bay, combining for just four hits and one earned run against nine strikeouts across the next 6 2/3 innings. Reeth, pitching four innings with five strikeouts, earned his second win of the season.

"I'm getting to a point where I'm trusting our bullpen, which gives us a lot of flexibility," O'Sullivan said. "... We still got three or four guys that we trust that can follow up (Cooper) Walls tomorrow. Makes my job a heck of a lot easier when you got consistency of what you're going to get from guys out of the pen."

King, who still has a 0.00 ERA in now 14 1/3 innings pitched with just 10 hits allowed against 12 strikeouts, will next see the mound on March 7 for Florida's Saturday game against High Point, its final non-conference weekend series of the season.

The Gators, meanwhile, will look to carry momentum from Friday's and Saturday's wins into Sunday, hoping to complete a sweep against Miami and extend its winning streak to 12 games. Behind Walls, Florida has Lugo-Canchola, Whritenour, Luke McNeillie, Russell Sandefer, Schuyler Sandford and Billy Barlow available to pitch in relief, O'Sullivan said.