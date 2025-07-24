Gators Lose Lefty Reliever to NCAA Transfer Portal
Florida Gators left-handed pitcher Frank Menendez entered the transfer portal on Thursday, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.
The Miami, Florida native spent the last two seasons with the Gators, making 22 appearances (23 ⅓ innings) out of the pen while recording a 3.86 ERA and striking out 26 batters. He made 17 of his 22 appearances as a freshman and was 1-0 with a 4.96 ERA in that span. Additionally, Menendez had a 14-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his first year with the program.
The southpaw was expected to be one of Florida’s most trusted bullpen arms this past season, and he showed his talent early. Across five appearances (seven innings), he had a 1.29 ERA and a 1-0 record. Moreover, he struck out 12 batters to just the three walks he issued.
Unfortunately for the sophomore, an elbow injury in March sidelined him for the rest of the season.
Menendez's transfer is a damaging blow for the Gators' bullpen in 2026. While he would not have been able to return until around the end of March or April, the number of lefties in the pen gets smaller.
Florida has reinforced their overall bullpen, though, bringing in a pair of righties through the transfer portal in Ricky Reeth, Cooper Walls and Russell Sandefer.
Then, to slightly combat the lack of lefties on the roster, the Gators signed left-handers Jackson Hoyt, Eli Blair and Rivers Kurland from the high school ranks.
Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan has also been hard at work retooling the bats in the lineup. The Gators reeled in transfers from catchers Karson Bowen and AJ Malzone, shortstop Sam Miller and versatile infielder Ethan Suroweic. Florida brought in outfielder Jaden Bastian from the portal, as well.
The Gators will still have some familiar faces in the lineup for next season. Infielder Brendan Lawson, outfielder Hayden Yost, infielder Cade Kurland and starting pitchers Liam Peterson and Aidan King are just a few that will be back in the orange and blue for the 2026 season.